ELEMENTIS PLC - Update Regarding Proposed Acquisition of Mondo Minerals
London, July 30
Elementis plc
31 July 2018
UPDATE REGARDING PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF MONDO MINERALS
Following engagement with shareholders in relation to the proposed acquisition of Mondo Minerals B.V., by the Board of Elementis plc (the "Board") and its advisers, a number of Elementis' major shareholders have expressed concerns about the transaction. As a result the Board is exploring its options in relation to the transaction and a further announcement will be made in due course.
