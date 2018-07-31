ELEMENTIS PLC - Update Regarding Proposed Acquisition of Mondo Minerals

Elementis plc

31 July 2018

For immediate release

The information communicated in this announcement contains inside information

UPDATE REGARDING PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF MONDO MINERALS

Following engagement with shareholders in relation to the proposed acquisition of Mondo Minerals B.V., by the Board of Elementis plc (the "Board") and its advisers, a number of Elementis' major shareholders have expressed concerns about the transaction. As a result the Board is exploring its options in relation to the transaction and a further announcement will be made in due course.

