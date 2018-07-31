sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 31.07.2018

WKN: 912541 ISIN: GB0002418548 Ticker-Symbol: E3E 
31.07.2018 | 08:01
ELEMENTIS PLC - Update Regarding Proposed Acquisition of Mondo Minerals

London, July 30

Elementis plc

31 July 2018

UPDATE REGARDING PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF MONDO MINERALS

Following engagement with shareholders in relation to the proposed acquisition of Mondo Minerals B.V., by the Board of Elementis plc (the "Board") and its advisers, a number of Elementis' major shareholders have expressed concerns about the transaction. As a result the Board is exploring its options in relation to the transaction and a further announcement will be made in due course.

Elementis

James Curran, Investor Relations 020 7067 2994

Tulchan

Martin Robinson 020 7353 4200

David Allchurch


