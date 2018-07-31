

COLOGNE (dpa-AFX) - German airline Lufthansa Group (DLAKF, DLAKY) reported Tuesday that its first-half net income edged up to 677 million euros from prior year's 672 million euros.



Adjusted EBIT, the key profit metric of Lufthansa Group, was roughly at its prior-year level at 1.008 billion euros. Adjusted EBIT margin amounted to 6.0 percent, compared to 6.1 percent in 2017 amid substantially higher fuel costs.



Reported total first half-year revenues amounted to 16.9 billion euros, broadly in line with the prior-year level. Excluding the impact of the first-time application of the IFRS 15 accounting standard, revenues increased 5.2 percent .



Traffic revenue totaled 13.2 billion euros, which, excluding the first-time impact of IFRS 15, represents an increase of 7.0 percent.



Some 67 million passengers were carried, a new record for the period. Capacity, volumes sold and seat load factor were also all at new record highs.



Looking ahead, for fiscal 2018, Lufthansa continues to expect an adjusted EBIT for 2018 that is only slightly below 2017's record level.



Full-year capacity is now expected to increase by around 8 percent, slightly less than the earlier forecast of 8.5 percent growth.



Lufthansa Group now expects a slight increase of unit revenues for the full year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX