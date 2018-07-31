

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French drug giant Sanofi SA (SNYNF, SNY) reported that its second-quarter IFRS net income attributable to equity holders of the company declined 26.2 percent to 762 million euros from last year's 1.03 billion euros. IFRS earnings per share fell 25.6 percent to 0.61 euro from 0.82 euro last year.



Earnings per share, excluding the held for exchange Animal health business, declined to 0.61 euro from 0.83 euro in the year-ago period.



Business net income for the quarter was 1.56 billion euros or 1.25 euros per share, down from 1.69 billion euros or 1.34 euros per share in the year-ago period.



Net sales for the quarter decreased 5.7 percent to 8.18 billion euros from last year's 8.67 billion euros. Exchange rate movements had a negative effect of 5.8 percentage points.



Net sales increased 0.1 percent at constant exchange rates.



Looking ahead to fiscal 2018, Sanofi slightly narrowed its business earnings per share guidance range.



Sanofi now expects business earnings per share to grow 3 percent to 5 percent at CER, barring unforeseen major adverse events. Earlier, the company projected 2018 business earnings per share to grow between 2 percent and 5 percent at CER, barring unforeseen major adverse events.



The currency impact on 2018 business earnings per share is now estimated to be around negative 6 percent, applying the average July exchange rates.



