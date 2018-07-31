

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks may open on a cautious note Tuesday after the Bank of Japan kept its monetary policy steady, as widely expected, but announced policy tweaks to make its policy framework more flexible for the long-term yield target.



The Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement is due on Wednesday, with traders likely to keep a close eye on the accompanying statement for clues about the outlook for rates.



The Bank of England is widely expected to increase rates by a quarter point when it concludes its policy meeting on Thursday.



Asian markets recouped some early losses to turn mixed and the dollar steadied while oil prices slipped after rising over 2 percent on Monday to rise above $70 a barrel for the first time in a week amid signs of rising tensions in the Middle East and an ongoing heavy crude outage in Canada.



In economic releases, consumer confidence in the United Kingdom weakened further in July, the latest survey from GfK revealed with an index score of -10. That missed forecasts for a reading of -9, which would have been unchanged from the June reading.



China's manufacturing activity expanded at a slower pace in July, according to an official survey from the National Bureau of Statistics.



The factory Purchasing Managers' index slid to 51.2 from 51.5 a month ago as production as well as new orders expanded at slower pace compared to the previous month. The non-manufacturing PMI dropped to 54.0 from 55 in June.



Overnight, U.S. stocks fell as growth concerns continued to pull down technology shares. A rise in oil prices lifted energy stocks and financials gained ground ahead of the Fed meeting, helping limit the downside to some extent.



The Dow and the S&P 500 slid around 0.6 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell as much as 1.4 percent.



European markets fell from a six-week high on Monday as caution set in ahead of key central bank announcements this week in the U.S., Japan and the U.K.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index eased 0.3 percent. The German DAX dropped half a percent, France's CAC 40 index shed 0.4 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 finished marginally lower.



