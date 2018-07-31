Regulatory News:

IntegraGen (Paris:ALINT) (FR0010908723 ALINT), a company specializing in the transformation of data from biological samples into genomic information and diagnostic tools for oncology, today announced that it has been selected by the Sequencing Omics Information Analysis (SeqOIA) Cooperative Health Group (GCS) for the operation of its high throughput sequencing platform. The SeqOIA GCS, which includes the Assistance Publique- Hôpitaux de Paris, the Institut Curie and the Gustave Roussy Cancer Center, communicated that it chose IntegraGen's proposal in response to a public tender it launched in April 2018 to identify the operator of the Group's platform dedicated to the production of high-throughput sequencing data.

SeqOIA is the genomic platform within the Paris Region that was recently selected by the French Ministry of Solidarity and Health for the implementation of a pilot project aimed at providing and evaluating very high-throughput sequencing platform within the France Genomic Medicine 2025 plan.

While awaiting the official notification of this decision, IntegraGen's team began utilizing its expertise and know-how to mobilize resources to ensure a rapid set up and validation of the platform. The company envisions this platform will enable the SeqOIA GCS to become a world-wide leader in terms of high-throughput sequencing and the associated innovative patient care which results from this project. The platform will be established within the premises of the former Hospital Broussais located in the 15th district of Paris. This will be one of the two pilot platforms associated with the France Genomic Medicine 2025 plan, which is under the leadership of AVIESAN with the support of the French State. The objective of France Genomic Medicine 2025 is to position France as one of the world's leading countries in the field of genomic medicine.

IntegraGen noted that this contract will amount to €18 million over five years and will provide the SeqOIA GCS access to DNA (exome and whole genome) and RNA sequencing data from patients, primarily those suffering from cancer and rare diseases.

Bernard Courtieu, CEO of IntegraGen stated: "We at IntegraGen are extremely proud to join the SeqOIA group and to contribute to making SeqOIA a world class reference for the field of Genomic Medicine as a part of the framework of the France Genomic Medicine 2025 Plan. This is not only a major step forward in terms of growth and profitability for IntegraGen, it is also the acknowledgement of our know-how and expertise in this field. I would like to especially thank all of IntegraGen's employees and partners who have built this tremendous amount of expertise and whose hard work has been rewarded by the GCS

