

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Glencore Plc. (GLCNF.PK, GLNCY.PK, GLEN.L) reported that its own-sourced copper production for the first half of 2018 rose 8 percent to 696.2 thousand tonnes from last year's 642.9 thousand tonnes.



Cobalt production rose 31 percent from the year-ago period to 16,700 tonnes.



The increase in both copper and cobalt production reflects the restart/ramp-up of Katanga.



Adjusting for the African zinc assets sold to Trevali Mining in August 2017, own sourced zinc production of 498,200 tonnes was in line with the first half of 2017.



Own-sourced nickel production rose 21 percent from last year to 62.2 thousand tonnes, reflecting Koniambo's second processing line entering production and the scheduled statutory shutdown at Murrin in the base period.



Attributable ferrochrome production of 818,000 tonnes was in line with the year-ago period. Coal production of 62.0 million tonnes was also in line with the prior-year period.



Glencore's oil entitlement production interest of 2.3 million barrels was down 13 percent from last year, reflecting expected declines in the liquids phase of the Equatorial Guinea offshore fields.



