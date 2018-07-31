Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Coinsilium Group Limited (COIN) Coinsilium appointed as advisors to Elevate Health Token Sale 31-Jul-2018 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 31 July 2018 Coinsilium appointed as advisors to Elevate Health Token Sale Coinsilium Group Limited (NEX:COIN), the blockchain venture builder, advisor and investor that finances and manages the development of early-stage blockchain technology companies, is pleased to announce that it has been appointed by Elevate Health ('Elevate') to provide advisory services in relation to its proposed Token Generation Event ('TGE'). In addition, the Company has agreed to convert part of its advisory fees (up to a maximum of US$50,000) into Elevate Health equity for 5% to be issued share capital. Elevate Health is developing a platform focused on the behavioral health space, aiming to facilitate a number of cost-reducing reward solutions for healthcare providers, insurers, health authorities, families and employers through a range of technological innovations including mobile apps, wearable devices, smart contracts and reward tokens. The co-founders of Elevate include Simon Lewis, Sid Bouziane and Alastair Mordey, the team behind The Cabin Addiction Services Group founded in Thailand in 2009, which grew to become the largest addiction and behavioral healthcare group in Asia, before increasing its presence globally. In 2017, The Cabin Group had revenues of over US$9 million and was sold to a private equity investment group for a valuation of US$40 million. The team aims to tackle some of the world's most pressing health problems such as obesity and smoking which were reported to have a combined cost to the global economy of US$2 trillion in 2016 (according to The McKinsey Global Institute and World Health Organisation). The use of blockchain coupled with other cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence, form the building blocks of a remotely managed and global incentive platform for health improvement. Coinsilium CEO Eddy Travia commented: "We have seen several blockchain projects looking to address healthcare related issues, however Elevate's original approach of tackling health threats and improving lifestyle and health standards on a global scale, combined with the teams highly successful track record, is a clear differentiator for us. We also see significant opportunities for enterprise-level stakeholders, such as insurance companies and healthcare service providers, to enhance their offering by joining the Elevate platform, and we look forward to working closely with this talented team to help them achieve their goals". Simon Lewis co-founder of Elevate Health commented: "Elevate Health marries blockchain technology with cutting edge behavioral healthcare best practices. These issues are currently very topical which puts Elevate at the vanguard of providing solutions for intransigent health issues. We are very much looking forward to working with Coinsilium who share our enthusiasm and vision and we are confident that Coinsilium, with their high industry profile and reputation, will provide invaluable support as we build our business." The Directors of Coinsilium Group Limited take responsibility for this announcement. For further information, please contact: Malcolm Palle, Executive Chairman +44 (0) 7785 381089 Coinsilium Group Limited Eddy Travia, CEO +44 (0) 20 3889 4312 Coinsilium Group Limited www.coinsilium.com [1] Harry Chathli / Ana Ribeiro / Alexis Gore +44 (0) 207 618 9100 Luther Pendragon Ltd (Media Relations) Guy Miller / Mark Anwyl +44 (0) 207 469 0930 Peterhouse Capital Limited (NEX Exchange Corporate Adviser) Nick Emerson +44 (0) 1483 413 500 SI Capital Limited (Broker) Notes to Editor About Coinsilium Coinsilium is a blockchain venture builder, advisor and investor that finances and manages the development of early-stage blockchain technology companies. It does this through its consortium of top-tier investors, industry thought leaders and executive managers. Based in London, Coinsilium's focus is on driving innovation in fintech and blockchain technologies, enabling businesses to take advantage of growth opportunities. Coinsilium also provides advisory services to companies planning token generation events. Coinsilium shares are traded on NEX Exchange Growth Market, the primary market for unlisted securities operated by NEX Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000. For further information about Coinsilium please visit http://www.coinsilium.com About Elevate Elevate is building a platform focused on the behavioral health space, aiming to facilitate a number of cost-reducing solutions for behavioral healthcare providers, insurers, health authorities, families and employers, to reach out with regard to problematic and costly lifestyle choices on the part of their customers, clients, patients, employees and loved ones. Elevate seeks to connect technological innovations such as phone apps, wearable devices, oracles and smart contracts in order to pay monetary rewards in order to motivate change. July 31, 2018 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)