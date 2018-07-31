

WINDSOR (dpa-AFX) - Centrica plc (CNA.L) reported that its first-half statutory profit attributable to shareholders increased to 238 million pounds compared to 42 million pounds, previous year. Earnings per share was 4.2 pence compared to 0.8 pence. Adjusted earnings for the period attributable to shareholders declined 20% to 358 million pounds. Adjusted earnings per share was 6.4 pence compared to 8.1 pence, reflecting the lower earnings and a slightly higher number of shares in issue as a result of scrip dividend take-up.



Second-quarter revenue increased to 15.3 billion pounds from 14.3 billion pounds, last year. The company said this primarily reflects the impact of higher commodity prices and production volumes on Exploration and Production and the impact of increased activity in Energy Marketing and Trading.



An interim dividend of 3.6 pence per share, in line with last year, will be paid on 22 November 2018 to shareholders on the register on 11 October 2018. Looking forward, Centrica said it remains on track to achieve all full year financial targets.



