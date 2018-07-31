

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's industrial production growth eased in June after improving in the previous month, figures from Statistics Estonia showed Tuesday.



Industrial production climbed a working-day-adjusted 2.5 percent year-over-year in June, slower than the 3.4 percent rise in May.



Among sectors, mining production grew the most by 16.5 percent annually in June and energy production rose by 2.2 percent. Manufacturing production also registered an increase of 1.5 percent.



On a monthly basis, industrial production fell a seasonally adjusted 0.9 percent in June, following a 0.1 percent drop in the prior month.



