

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British tour operator Thomas Cook Group Plc. (TCKGY.PK, TCG.L) reported Tuesday that its third-quarter underlying EBIT, a key earnings metric, was 14 million pounds, down from last year's 19 million pounds. On a like-for-like basis, underlying EBIT grew 8 percent.



Gross profit was 443 million pounds, down 3% on a like-for-like basis. Gross margin of 17.9% represents a decline of 240 basis points over the same period last year. This decline reflects continued margin pressure in UK Tour Operator.



Group revenue increased to 2.48 billion pounds from last year's 2.27 billion pounds. Like-for-like revenue growth was 10 percent. The results were driven by strong customer demand for holidays to Turkey and North Africa. Revenues were up in all segments, with higher pricing and customer growth across tour operating and airline businesses.



Further, the company said summer 2018 bookings went up 11% on last year with 79% of program sold, fueled by strong growth in Group Airline, in line with the planned increase in capacity, particularly in Germany.



Looking ahead, the company said that based on current view, it now expects growth in full year underlying operating profit to be at the lower end of market expectations.



The company previously said it expects full year underlying EBIT in line with expectations on a constant currency basis.



Overall Group volumes remain significantly ahead of last year. However, the sustained period of hot weather in June and July has led to a delay in customer bookings in the Tour Operator, restricting its ability to drive margins in the 'lates' market.



There is no change to the firm's outlook beyond 2018. The company sees further profitable growth over the medium term.



