=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total number of voting rights announcement transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Wolford Aktiengesellschaft AG hereby announces that at the end of the month July 2018 the number of voting rights amounts to a total of 6.719.151 voting rights. The stated capital is now EUR 48848227.77. The change of total voting rights is effective as of 10.07.2018. Further inquiry note: Wolford AG Maresa Hoffmann Investor Relations & Corporate Communications Tel.: +43 5574 690 1258 investor@wolford.com | company.wolford.com end of announcement euro adhoc =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

