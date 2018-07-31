

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's retail sales recovered in June after falling a month ago, figures from Destatis showed Tuesday.



Retail turnover expanded by real 1.2 percent month-on-month in June, reversing a revised 1.5 percent drop in May. Sales were expected to rebound 1 percent.



On a yearly basis, retail sales advanced 3 percent, much bigger than the forecast of 1.5 percent.



Sale of food, beverages and tobacco climbed 3.9 percent annually and non-food sales grew 2.3 percent in June.



In a separate communiqué, Destatis said the unemployment rate dropped slightly to 3.4 percent in June from 3.5 percent in May. Meanwhile, the unadjusted jobless rate rose slightly to 3.5 percent from 3.4 percent a month ago.



The labor force survey showed that there were 1.49 million unemployed in June. Compared to previous month, the number increased by 18,000 or 1.4 percent.



