

MEXICO CITY (dpa-AFX) - Fresnillo plc (FRES.L) reported attributable profit of $230.0 million for the six months ended 30 June 2018 compared to $308.7 million, prior year. Earnings per share was $0.312 compared to $0.419. Attributable profit, excluding post-tax Silverstream revaluation effects, was down 9.3% to $245.3 million. Earnings per share, excluding post-tax Silverstream revaluation effects, was $0.333 compared to $0.367.



First-half total revenues increased 12.0% to $1.115 billion due to the higher volumes of all metals sold (82.7%) and higher metal prices, except for silver. Adjusted revenues were up 11.3% to $1.19 billion. Silver production of 30.8 moz (including Silverstream), was up 9.7%, and gold production of 465 koz, up 4.4%.



The Board of Directors has declared an interim dividend of 10.7 cents per share totalling $78.8 million which will be paid on 7 September 2018 to shareholders on the register on 10 August 2018. The interim dividend will be paid in UK pounds sterling to shareholders, unless a shareholder elects to receive dividends in US dollars.



The Group's full year consolidated production guidance has been revised marginally: total gold production to 900 - 930 koz (previously 870 - 900 koz) and total silver production to 64.5 - 67.5 moz (previously 67 - 70 moz) including Silverstream.



