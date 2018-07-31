

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Pest control firm Rentokil Initial Plc. (RTOKY.PK, RTO.L) reported that its first-half profit before tax fell 81.5 percent to 109.5 million pounds from 592.9 million pounds last year. Basic earnings per share were 4.69 pence, down sharply from 31.62 pence last year.



Adjusted profit before tax was 124.5 million pounds, compared to 126.3 million pounds last year. Adjusted earnings per share were 5.25 pence, compared to 5.36 pence in the prior year.



Revenue for the period decreased 4.7 percent to 1.18 billion pounds from 1.23 billion pounds a year ago. However, revenue from ongoing operations increased 10.5 percent.



Further, the company's board of directors has declared an interim dividend of 1.311 pence per share, representing a 15 percent increase.



Looking ahead, the company said its guidance for the full year 2018 is unchanged.



