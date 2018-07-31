Aculab Launches New Biometric Speaker Verification System - VoiSentry

MILTON KEYNES, England, July 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Add voice authentication solutions to any business application

Aculab, a global provider of development APIs for voice, fax, speech and SMS, is pleased to announce the launch of its biometric speaker verification system.

Aculab's voice biometric system, is designed to enable its customers to add voice authentication solutions to any business application. VoiSentry will provide companies with the ability to quickly and cost-effectively add speaker verification functionality to their applications, whether on-premise or for cloud-based delivery. As a result, businesses using such solutions will be able to replace costly, time-consuming and frustrating, inquisition-like identity verification processes, simply by allowing their customers to authenticate with their voice.

"Regardless of the customer interaction channel, users want an unobtrusive and intuitive customer experience without having to compromise on security. At the same time, across all market sectors, businesses have to compete in terms of that interaction, while fulfilling an overarching obligation to provide the highest levels of security of access to user data, accounts and services. With such compelling imperatives, businesses have never been more in need of solutions that proactively enable them to tackle the issues," states David Samuel, Managing Director at Aculab.

"VoiSentry is designed as a scalable speaker verification system that is simple to install and integrate and can be deployed on the customers platform of choice," explains Ian Colville, Product Manager at Aculab. "Interaction with Aculab's system is via the VoiSentry API, which facilitates ready integration with any IVR, self-service, or contact centre solution."

VoiSentry is engaged for enrolment and verification, leaving the solution with full scope to cater for individual businesses' needs. That means they can readily enable unique services to be provided on a per client basis, with a return on investment across a range of metrics, which is the essence of cloud-based services provision," elaborates Colville.

For solutions developers or providers offering services to multiple clients, VoiSentry presents an ideal option. A multi-tenant contact centre solution, for example, can offer speaker verification as a customer interaction security feature, simply and conveniently, to individual businesses, each according to its needs. Each business has full, independent control over the creation of datasets against which its users' enrolments and verification attempts are performed.

Highly scalable, supportive of multi-factor authentication, and with innovative resilience and database features, VoiSentry is available now. To explore the system, click here or for any further information, contact Aculab.

About Aculab

Aculab is an innovative company that offers deployment proven enabling technology for any telecoms related application. Its wide range of APIs serve the evolving needs of automated and interactive systems, whether on-premise, data center hosted, or cloud-based.

Aculab offers development APIs for voice, data, fax, speech and SMS, on hardware, software and cloud-based platforms, giving users the choice between capital investment and cost-effective, 'pay as you go' alternatives.

Many years of experience in helping to drive its customers' success has led to over 1000 customers, in more than 80 countries worldwide, including developers, integrators and service providers, adopting Aculab's technology for a wide variety of business-critical services and solutions.

Aculab has an office in the USA and its head office is located in Milton Keynes, UK.

http://www.aculab.com