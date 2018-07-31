

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Weir Group PLC (WEIR.L) reported first-half profit before tax from continuing operations (including exceptional items and intangibles amortisation) of 90 million pounds compared to 75 million pounds, prior year. Reported earnings per share from continuing operations was 26.4 pence compared to 27.4 pence. Profit before tax before exceptional items and intangibles amortisation increased by 38% to 143 million pounds. Earnings per share from continuing operations before exceptional items and intangibles amortisation increased to 46.0 pence from 36.4 pence.



First-half revenue was 1.06 billion pounds, increased 15% on a reported basis reflecting growth in both original equipment and aftermarket across both Minerals and Oil & Gas. Orders increased 20% on a constant currency basis reflecting an increase in activity levels in North American oil and gas markets, coupled with strong growth in Minerals.



The Board has approved an interim dividend of 15.75 pence. The interim dividend will be paid on 2 November 2018 to shareholders on the register on 12 October 2018. No scrip alternative will be offered. Looking forward, the Group said its full year expectations for strong constant currency revenue and profit growth unchanged.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX