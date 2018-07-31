

MINATO (dpa-AFX) - Aviation group ANA Holdings Inc. (ANA.L,ALNPF.PK, ALNPY.PK) Tuesday reported that its first-quarter net income attributable to shareholders fell 68.5 percent to 16.1 billion yen.



Operating profit for the quarter slid more than 20 percent to 20 billion yen, reflecting increased expenses and rising fuel prices. Operating expenses were up 9 percent during the quarter.



For the first quarter, operating revenues grew 7.3 percent to 484.8 billion yen, supported by higher revenues in Air Transportation business.



Looking ahead, the Group said there is no change in its outlook for the fiscal year 2018.



