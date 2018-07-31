sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

17,355 Euro		0,00
0,00 %
WKN: 852608 ISIN: SE0000108227 Ticker-Symbol: SKFB 
Aktie:
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
SKF AB B Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SKF AB B 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,363
17,413
10:16
17,37
17,41
10:16
31.07.2018 | 09:13
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Announcement of Change in the Total Number of Votes in AB SKF

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, July 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to a conversion of shares from Series A to Series B in accordance with the Company's Articles of Association, AB SKF confirms the following. As per 31 July the Company's share capital amounts to SEK 1,138,377,670 and the total number of shares amounts to 34,055,803 shares of Series A and 421,295,265 shares of Series B. The number of votes in the Company amounts to 76,185,330. AB SKF does not hold any own shares.

The information in this press release is information which AB SKF is required to disclose under the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 The information was provided by the above contact persons for publication on 31 July 2018 at 08:00

For further information, please contact:
PRESS:
Theo Kjellberg,
Director, Press Relations
tel: +46-31-337 -576,
mobile: +46-725-776576,
e-mail: theo.kjellberg@skf.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS:
Patrik Stenberg,
Head of Investor Relations
+46-31-337-2104;
+46-705-472-104;
patrik.stenberg@skf.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/skf/r/announcement-of-change-in-the-total-number-of-votes-in-ab-skf,c2580897

The following files are available for download:

http://mb.cision.com/Main/637/2580897/884516.pdf

PDF


© 2018 PR Newswire