

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japanese consumer electronics maker Sony Corp. (SON.L, SNE) reported that its first-quarter net income attributable to stockholders rose to 226.4 billion yen or $2.08 billion from last year's 80.9 billion yen. Earnings per share grew to 174.80 yen or $1.60 from 62.70 yen last year. Meanwhile, the company raised annual profit and sales outlook, but maintained operating income guidance.



Operating income for the first-quarter was 195.0 billion yen or $1.79 billion, higher than 157.6 billion yen a year ago.



Sales and operating revenues for the quarter rose to 1.95 trillion yen or $17.91 billion from prior year's 1.86 trillion yen.



For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2019, the company now expects Sales and operating revenues to be 8.60 trillion yen, compared to the prior outlook of 8.30 trillion yen. Consolidated sales and operating revenue for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2019 are expected to be higher than the April forecast primarily due to a revision in the assumed foreign exchange rates for the remainder of the current fiscal year to reflect the depreciation of the yen, as well as higher-than-expected sales primarily in the Game & Network Services or 'G&NS' segment, partially offset by lower-than-expected sales in the Mobile Communications or 'MC' segment.



The company still projects operating income for the year to be 670 million yen. Consolidated operating income is expected to remain unchanged from the April forecast due to an allocation for contingencies, including market competition for the smart-phone business in the MC segment, incorporated in All Other, Corporate and elimination, despite the impact of revision in the assumed foreign exchange rates and expected increases in operating income, primarily in the G&NS segment.



Restructuring charges for the Sony Group are expected to be approximately 22 billion yen in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2019, which remains unchanged from the April forecast, compared to 22.4 billion yen in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018.



The company raised its annual net income attributable to stockholders guidance to 500 billion yen from the prior range of 480 billion yen, due to the expected increase in income before income taxes, partially offset by an expected increase in tax expenses.



