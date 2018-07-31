

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Specialty chemicals company Elementis plc (ELM.L) Tuesday said its profit before tax for the half year rose 4 percent to $46.8 million from $44.9 million in the year-ago period.



On a statutory basis, profit declined to $30.8 million from $43.2 million a year ago. Earnings per share decreased to 6.6 cents from last year's 9.2 cents.



On an adjusted basis, earnings per share were 9.9 cents, compared to 8.9 cents a year ago.



Revenue from continuing operations for the first six months reached $421.4 million, up 10 percent from $383.5 million in the same period last year. Revenue grew 5 percent, excluding currency movements.



The company's board declared an interim dividend of 2.95 cents per share, up 9 percent from 2.70 cents per share in the prior year.



Looking ahead, the company said it saw positive momentum moving into the second half of the year and is confident of making strategic and financial progress in 2018 and over the long term.



Separately, Elementis said that following engagement by the board and its advisers with shareholders in relation to the proposed acquisition of Mondo Minerals B.V., a number of Elementis' major shareholders have expressed concerns about the transaction.



As a result the Board is exploring its options in relation to the transaction and will make a further announcement in due course.



