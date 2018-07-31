

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Greggs PLC (GRG.L), a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the UK, Tuesday reported that its first-half profit before tax including all property profits and exceptional charges was 24.1 million pounds, higher than 19.4 million pounds last year.



Earnings per share were 18.6 pence, up from 14.9 pence a year ago. Excluding the exceptional items, earnings per share were 20.1 pence, compared to 21.4 pence last year.



Underlying operating profit excluding property profits and exceptional charge was 25.7 million pounds, compared to 27.6 million pounds last year.



Total sales for the period grew 5.2% to 476 million pounds from 452.85 million pounds last year. The company-managed shop like-for-like sales went up 1.5%.



Further, the Board has declared an interim dividend of 10.7 pence per share, up 3.9 percent from last year.



Looking ahead, Roger Whiteside, Chief Executive, said, 'Over the year as a whole we continue to believe that underlying profits (before exceptional costs) are likely to be at a similar level to 2017.'



