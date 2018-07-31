

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan Airlines Co., Ltd (JAPSY.OB) reported that its first-quarter profit attributable to owners of parent was 17.5 billion yen, down 10.3% year-on-year. Earnings per share was 50.22 yen compared to 55.34 yen. Operating profit increased by 0.7% year-on-year to 24.9 billion yen.



Consolidated operating revenue increased by 8.7% year-on-year to 342.1 billion yen. For the Air Transportation Segment, operating revenue increased by 9.5% year-on-year to 313.0 billion yen.



