

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Vedanta Resources plc (VED.L) has announced the terms of a recommended cash offer to be made by Volcan Investments for the remaining issued and to be issued share capital of Vedanta Resources that are not currently owned or controlled by Volcan Investments.



Under the terms of the offer, Vedanta shareholders will receive $10.89 per share in cash for each Vedanta share. Volcan Investments is a holding company beneficially wholly owned by Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal discretionary trust.



The offer price implies an equivalent value of 825 pence per Vedanta share, based on the exchange rate as at 29 June 2018, being the last business day prior to the commencement of the offer period.



The offer values the total issued share capital of Vedanta Resources at approximately US$3.07 billion, and the issued share capital not currently owned by Volcan Investments at about $1.028 billion.



In addition, Vedanta shareholders will be entitled to receive the dividend of $0.41 per Vedanta share in respect of the twelve months ended 31 March 2018, confirmed by Vedanta Resources on 17 July 2018.



Taken together, the offer price and the 2018 dividend in aggregate represent a total value of $11.30 per share.



The Independent Committee of the board of Vedanta Resources has unanimously recommend that independent Vedanta shareholders accept the offer.



