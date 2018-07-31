

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Provident Financial Plc. (PFG.L) reported that its statutory IFRS 9 group profit before tax for six months ended 30 June 2018 was 34.6 million pounds. In 2017, it reported pro forma IFRS 9 statutory profit before tax of 73.3 million pounds, while IAS 39 statutory profit before tax of 90.0 million pounds in 2017.



IFRS 9 Profit for the period attributable to equity shareholders for the latest-period was 22.0 million pounds. IAS 39 Profit for the period attributable to equity shareholders for the prior year period was 67.0 million pounds.



IFRS 9 Revenue was 572.5 million pounds in the recent period. IAS 39 Revenue was 619.4 million pounds in 2017.



The Board reconfirmed its intention to restore dividends with a nominal final dividend for 2018, before adopting a progressive dividend, in line with its stated dividend policy, from the 2019 financial year.



The Board does not recommend the payment of an interim dividend (2017: nil).



The group has reported that IFRS 9 profit before tax, amortisation of acquisition intangibles and exceptional items declined by 24.0% to 74.9 million pounds. In 2017, pro forma IFRS 9 profit before tax, amortisation of acquisition intangibles and exceptional items was 98.6 million pounds; IAS 39 profit before tax, amortisation of acquisition intangibles and exceptional items was 115.3 million pounds.



Provident Financial plc announced the appointment of Patrick Snowball, as Chairman and non-executive director. He will join the Board as Chairman on 21st September 2018. Stuart Sinclair, Interim Chairman, will retire from the Board when Patrick becomes Chairman.



Provident Financial announced the appointments of Angela Knight, Elizabeth Chambers and Paul Hewitt as independent Non-Executive Directors with effect from 31st July 2018.



Stuart Sinclair will step down from the Audit committee with effect from 31st July 2018, and from the Board on 21st September 2018, following the appointment of Patrick Chairman as Chairman and non-executive director of the Company. The Remuneration committee Chair and the Senior Independent Director (SID) of Provident Financial plc is Andrea Blance, as previously announced on the 28th November 2017, and the 2nd February 2018 respectively.



