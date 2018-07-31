

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's foreign trade balance turned to a deficit in May from a surplus in the previous year, and the shortfall was higher than seen in the initial estimate, latest figures from Finland Customs Office showed Tuesday.



The deficit for May was revised up to EUR 273 million from EUR 260 million. In the corresponding month last year, the trade balance showed a surplus of EUR 205 million.



Exports fell 5.0 percent year-over-year in May, in line with the flash data published on July 9.



Meanwhile, imports climbed 4.0 percent annually in May, faster than the 3.0 percent rise seen in the flash report.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX