Allan Gray, a privately owned investment manager in South Africa, has adopted the Charles River Investment Management Solution (Charles River IMS), delivered as a cloud-based service. Portfolio managers, traders and compliance teams will use Charles River IMS to manage assets across various product types such as segregated mandates and unitised funds. This implementation will enable straight through processing from the investment decision through to compliance and trade execution.

Charles River's comprehensive support for all asset classes further enables Allan Gray's investment management processes. Software as a Service (SaaS) deployment provides access to the most up to date software capabilities.

"Allan Gray and other South African clients have taken the strategic decision to adopt our cloud-based solution with fully managed data, which helps them to increase their operational efficiency and reduce risk," said Gavin Lavelle, Managing Director EMEA, Charles River. "Charles River IMS gives clients a single view of all their investments, enabling them to consolidate systems and support better investment decisions."

About Allan Gray

Allan Gray is Africa's largest privately owned investment management company, focused on generating long-term wealth for clients since 1974. Allan Gray offers a range of products, such as: unit trusts, retirement products (i.e. retirement annuity and preservation funds), living annuities, endowments and group retirement savings solutions for staff.

Allan Gray have over 1 000 employees spread across their Cape Town, Johannesburg, Pretoria and Durban offices. They also have offices in Windhoek, Namibia; Gaborone, Botswana; Nairobi, Kenya; and Lagos, Nigeria.

Allan Gray Proprietary Limited is an authorised financial services provider. For more information, please visit: www.allangray.co.za

About Charles River

Institutional, wealth, asset owner and alternative investment firms use the Charles River IMS to manage more than $25 Trillion in assets. The Charles River IMS is delivered in a private cloud via Software as a Service (SaaS) and includes portfolio decision support, order management, trading, compliance, post-trade settlement, IBOR, performance measurement and attribution, risk, collateral management, data provisioning, data management and other front and middle office capabilities.

Headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, Charles River supports over 300 clients in more than 40 countries with 750 employees in 11 regional offices. For more information, please visit www.crd.com.

