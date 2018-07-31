Hogan Assessments, a global leader in personality assessment and leadership development, is proud to announce the addition of RELEVANT Management Consulting to the Hogan International Distributor Network. Hogan has an intense focus for helping individuals, teams and companies across the globe be the best they can be, and the addition of RELEVANT as an authorized Hogan Distributor will expand the organization's reach throughout Europe and beyond.

Leading this charge is RELEVANT owner, Dr. René Kusch, a renowned psychologist known for being a go-to Hogan Expert in German-speaking countries. Dr. Kusch has been working with Hogan Assessments since 2008 and is also a member of the global Hogan Coaching Network. He exemplifies the hardworking, but still hedonistic spirit of Hogan with his workplace mantra of "Relevance arises where goal-orientation, effectiveness and fun come together."

Together with Sarah Asskamp, Head of Operations, and their 10 consultants, RELEVANT consults global German organizations, but also supports consultancies, coaches and trainers to develop, offer and implement solutions for their own customers. Additionally, RELEVANT has already been working with other Hogan partners, distributors and clients from all over the world for many years.

"Their contributions and experience have led to the implementation and execution of a wide range of projects," said Dustin Hunter, Hogan's Practice Manager of the Hogan International Distributor Network. "I'm proud of our team's hard work in securing more world-class distributors like RELEVANT every year. It's incredible to know that we are making a huge difference for companies all over the world from our global headquarters in Tulsa, Oklahoma."

RELEVANT is also extending Hogan's collaboration with the International Coach Federation's German chapter and will co-sponsor the first German Prism award for a coaching program with outstanding effectiveness and sustainability.

In addition to providing consulting services that leverage the predictive power of Hogan's assessments for individuals and teams, RELEVANT also facilitates Hogan Certification Workshops throughout Germany, with 10 already scheduled from September 2018 to July 2019.

"The impact we can have on the European workforce is far greater if we are able to educate and train HR practitioners, talent management professionals, coaches, consultants and trainers to implement Hogan's assessments," says Asskamp, who directs the training program.

Kusch agrees: "As the saying goes, 'give a man a fish, he eats for a day; teach a man to fish, he eats for a lifetime.'"

For more information about RELEVANT Management Consulting, visit www.relevantmanagementconsulting.com/hogan.

