

KYOTO (dpa-AFX) - Kyocera Corp. (KYO), a developer of products for the information and communications market, reported that its profit attributable to owners of the parent for the first-quarter increased 20.7% to 42.284 billion yen, from the previous year, reflecting the sales growth and efforts to reduce costs. Earnings per share grew to 116.26 yen from 95.23 yen last year.



Operating profit increased 18.7% to 37.10 billion yen, from the prior year.



Sales revenue for the first quarter increased by 12.3% to 387.48 billion yen, from the previous first quarter, marking a record high for first quarter sales.



Looking ahead for the Year Ending March 31, 2019, the company now expects profit attributable to owners of the parent of 134.00 billion yen or basic earnings per share of 368.54 yen, operating profit of 154.00 billion yen, Sales revenue of 1.65 trillion yen.



