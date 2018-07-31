sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 31.07.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 589 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

9,57 Euro		-0,55
-5,43 %
WKN: A14SSK ISIN: US5288723027 Ticker-Symbol: LX31 
Aktie:
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
1-Jahres-Chart
LEXICON PHARMACEUTICALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
LEXICON PHARMACEUTICALS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,577
9,933
10:53
9,58
9,94
10:54
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GENMARK DIAGNOSTICS INC
GENMARK DIAGNOSTICS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GENMARK DIAGNOSTICS INC5,65-1,22 %
LEXICON PHARMACEUTICALS INC9,57-5,43 %
NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS43,03-0,99 %
TANDEM DIABETES CARE INC18,57-11,36 %