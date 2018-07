MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's economy expanded at the slowest pace in four years in the second quarter, preliminary estimate from the statistical office INE showed Tuesday.



Gross domestic product grew 0.6 percent sequentially, following first quarter's 0.7 percent expansion. This was the weakest expansion since the second quarter of 2014.



On a yearly basis, GDP advanced 2.7 percent, slower than the 3 percent growth posted in the first quarter.



