

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German unemployment decreased less than expected in July, reports said citing data from Federal Labor Agency on Tuesday.



The number of unemployed fell by 6,000 in July from June compared to expected decline of 10,000.



The jobless rate held steady at 5.2 percent in July, in line with expectations, which was the lowest since German reunification.



Data from Destatis showed that Germany's unemployment rate dropped slightly to 3.4 percent in June from 3.5 percent in May. The labor force survey showed that there were 1.49 million unemployed in June.



