MetalNRG Plc - Directorate Change

31 July 2018

MetalNRG PLC

(The "Company" or "MetalNRG")

DIRECTORATE CHANGE

MetalNRG plc (NEX:MNRG), the natural resource investing company quoted on the NEX Exchange Growth Market in London announces that Paul Johnson, Non-executive director, is to step down from the board of the Company with immediate effect.

Paul will, through his family company Value Generation Limited, continue to provide advisory support in respect of new business opportunities and corporate matters to assist MetalNRG during the key development steps we anticipate implementing in the coming months.

Rolf Gerritsen Chief Executive Officer of MetalNRG Plc commented: "The Board of MetalNRG and myself personally would like to thank Paul for his work since his appointment in March 2016. MetalNRG is in a strong position to advance, having announced its first main acquisition, Gold Ridge, on 25 July 2018."

Paul Johnson, former Non-executive director added: "After considerable work the Board has identified Gold Ridge as a first acquisition and this is a very exciting time for the Company. With Rolf the Company is in great hands with his considerable energy and the plans he has to develop and accelerate MetalNRG's progress.

I look forward to actively supporting MetalNRG as a continuing substantial shareholder and in an advisory capacity."

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

Contact details:



MetalNRG PLC

Rolf Gerritsen (Chief Executive Officer)

+44 (0) 20 77969060

NEX Exchange Corporate Adviser

PETERHOUSE CAPITAL LIMITED

Guy Miller/ Mark Anwyl

+44 (0) 20 7469 0930

Corporate Broker

SI CAPITAL

Nick Emerson

+44 (0) 1483 413500





