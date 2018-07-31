sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 31.07.2018

Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

1,189 Euro		-0,01
-0,83 %
WKN: A1C12X ISIN: FR0010918292 Ticker-Symbol: TNM1 
31.07.2018 | 08:01
GlobeNewswire (Europe)

TECHNICOLOR: CLOSING OF THE SALE OF TECHNICOLOR'S PATENT LICENSING BUSINESS TO INTERDIGITAL

PRESS RELEASE

closing of the sale of Technicolor's Patent Licensing Business to InterDigital

Paris (France), 31 July 2018 - Technicolor (http://www.technicolor.com) (Euronext Paris: TCH; OTCQX: TCLRY) announces the closing of the sale to InterDigital (NASDAQ: IDCC) of its Patent Licensing business in accordance with the terms of the agreement of March 1st, 2018. This announcement follows satisfaction of all closing conditions.

###

About Technicolor

Technicolor, a worldwide technology leader in the media and entertainment sector, is at the forefront of digital innovation. Our world class research and innovation laboratories enable us to lead the market in delivering advanced video services to content creators and distributors. Our commitment: supporting the delivery of exciting new experiences for consumers in theaters, homes and on-the-go.

www.technicolor.com (http://www.technicolor.com) - Follow us: @Technicolor (https://twitter.com/technicolor) - linkedin.com/company/technicolor (https://www.linkedin.com/company/technicolor)

Technicolor shares are on Euronext Paris exchange (TCH) and traded in the USA on the OTCQX marketplace (OTCQX: TCLRY).

Investor Relations

Christophe Le Mignan: +33 1 41 86 58 83
christophe.lemignan@technicolor.com (mailto:christophe.lemignan@technicolor.com)


PDF VERSION (http://hugin.info/143597/R/2208043/858782.pdf)


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: TECHNICOLOR via Globenewswire

© 2018 GlobeNewswire (Europe)