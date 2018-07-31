MCH Group AG / Media Release | MCH Group | Baselworld 2019 . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

MCH Group confirms termination of contract for participation in Baselworld 2019 by Swatch Group

Basel, Zurich 31 July 2018

The MCH Group sincerely regrets the decision by one of the most important exhibitors in the watch industry to no longer participate in the Baselworld watch and jewellery trade fair; nevertheless this development does not jeopardise Baselworld 2019.

After the success of Baselworld 2018 and the new concept for Baselworld 2019 which is in full swing under the new management, the cancellation by this exhibitor comes as a surprise. Baselworld's Comité Consultatif, consisting of representatives of all the important exhibitors from the watch industry, approved the new concept at its meeting of 4 July 2018. The MCH Group is convinced that this has laid a good foundation for a successful trade fair.

The MCH Group has a broad-based national trade fair portfolio. In the last few years, the Group has also selectively internationalised its portfolio in the field of "collectors markets" (in particular art).

The Group companies include several from the fields of marketing consulting, event management, exhibition and event building in Switzerland and abroad.

Given the ongoing changes to the market, the Group currently finds itself in a transformation process and is increasingly expanding its live marketing platforms with digital offers.

The MCH Group will publish its results for the first half of 2018 on 4 September 2018.

