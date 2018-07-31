Sanofi: Q2 2018 Performance Positions Sanofi for New Growth Phase

Paris, July 31, 2018

Q2 2018 Performance Positions Sanofi for New Growth Phase

Q2 2018 Change Change

at CER H1 2018 Change Change

at CER IFRS net sales reported €8,176m -5.7% +0.1% €16,074m -7.2% -0.1% IFRS net income reported €762m -26.2% - €1,778m -73.6%(2) - IFRS EPS reported €0.61 -25.6% - €1.42 -73,4%(2) - Business net income(1) €1,558m -7.9% +0.4% €3,156m -9.4% +0.4% Business EPS(1) €1.25 -6.7% +1.5% €2.53 -8.3% +1.4%

Second-quarter 2018 sales stable(3) with strong contributions from Specialty Care and Emerging Markets



Net sales were €8,176 million, down 5.7% on a reported basis, up 0.1% (3) at CER and down 2.5% at CER/CS (4) .

Sanofi Genzyme sales up 14.1% at CER/CS (4) (33.1% at CER) driven by Dupixent and consolidation of Bioverativ.

Vaccines sales down 15.7% reflecting high basis for comparison and expected Pentaxim supply constraint in China.

CHC sales increased 4.1% supported by growth in Europe and Emerging Markets (5) .

DCV (6) GBU sales down 15.6%; global Diabetes franchise sales declined 11.9%, confirming expected trend for year.

Emerging Markets sales(5) increased 5.2% with double-digit growth in China. 2018 business EPS guidance range slightly narrowed



Second-quarter 2018 business EPS (1) up 1.5% at CER to €1.25.

Second-quarter 2018 IFRS EPS was €0.61 (-25.6%).

Business EPS (1) in 2018 now expected to grow 3% to 5% at CER (7) barring unforeseen major adverse events.

Currency impact on 2018 business EPS is estimated to be around -6% applying the average July exchange rates. Key achievements in sustaining innovation in R&D Sanofi completed the acquisition of Ablynx in May, internalizing the innovative Nanobody platform.

Positive CHMP recommendation for Cablivi TM for aTTP (8) .

Phase 1/2a data on BIVV001, an extended factor VIII therapy, demonstrated half-life of 37 hours.

A phase 2/3 study is being initiated on venglustat, an oral glucosylceramide synthase (GCS) inhibitor, in ADPKD (9) .

Positive phase 3 trial evaluating Dupixent to treat moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis in adolescents.

Priority review granted in the U.S. to cemiplimab for the treatment of CSCC (10) .

Zynquista TM (sotagliflozin) accepted for review by the FDA in type 1 diabetes.

Praluent ODYSSEY OUTCOMES results submitted to the FDA and EMA in Q2.

Sanofi Chief Executive Officer, Olivier Brandicourt, commented:

"In the second quarter, we achieved significant milestones in building our new Rare Blood Disorder franchise and the successful continued execution of the global roll-out of Dupixent. As the impact from the U.S. losses of exclusivity peaked in the second quarter, the growth of our diversified businesses largely compensated for these headwinds.We look forward to entering a new growth phase led by our increasing focus on Specialty Care and our leadership positions in Emerging Markets and Vaccines."

(1) In order to facilitate an understanding of operational performance, Sanofi comments on the business net income statement. Business net income is a non-GAAP financial measure (see Appendix 8 for definitions). The consolidated income statement for Q2 2018 is provided in Appendix 3 and a reconciliation of reported IFRS net income to business net income is set forth in Appendix 4; (2) Excluding Animal Health gain on disposal, first-half IFRS net income was down 22.6% and first-half IFRS EPS was down 22.4%;(3) Changes in net sales are expressed at constant exchange rates (CER) unless otherwise indicated (see Appendix 10); (4) Constant Structure: Adjusted for Bioverativ acquisition; (5) See definition page 8; (6) DCV: Diabetes and Cardiovascular; (7) 2017 business EPS was €5.52; (8) Acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura; (9) Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease; (10) Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma

2018 Second-quarter and first-half Sanofi sales

Unless otherwise indicated, all percentage changes in sales in this press release are stated at CER(11).

In the second quarter of 2018, Company sales were €8,176 million, down 5.7% on a reported basis. Exchange rate movements had a negative effect of 5.8 percentage points mainly driven by the movement of the U.S. Dollar accompanied by the Brazilian Real, Argentine Peso, Turkish Lira, Japanese Yen and Russian Ruble. At CER, Company sales increased 0.1%.

First-half Company sales reached €16,074 million, down 7.2% on a reported basis. Exchange rate movements had an unfavorable effect of 7.1 percentage points. At CER, Company sales were down 0.1%.

Global Business Units

The table below presents sales by Global Business Unit (GBU). Please note that Emerging Markets sales for Specialty Care and Diabetes and Cardiovascular are included in the General Medicines and Emerging Markets GBU.

Net Sales by GBU

(€ million) Q2 2018 Change

at CER H1 2018 Change

at CER Sanofi Genzyme (Specialty Care)(a) 1,808 +33.1% 3,268 +24.8% Diabetes and Cardiovascular(a) 1,107 -15.6% 2,195 -15.6% General Medicines & Emerging Markets(b) 3,335 -3.7% 6,736 -2.6% Total Pharmaceuticals 6,250 +1.9% 12,199 +0.5% Consumer Healthcare (CHC) 1,115 +4.1% 2,353 +3.0% Sanofi Pasteur (Vaccines) 811 -15.7% 1,522 -9.3% Total net sales 8,176 +0.1% 16,074 -0.1%

(a) Does not include Emerging Markets sales- see definition page 8; (b) Includes Emerging Markets sales for Diabetes & Cardiovascular and Specialty Care





Global Franchises

The tables below present second-quarter and first-half 2018 sales by global franchise, including Emerging Markets sales, to facilitate comparisons. Appendix 1 provides a reconciliation of sales by GBU and franchise.

Net sales by Franchise

(€ million) Q2 2018 Change

at CER Developed

Markets Change

at CER Emerging

Markets Change

at CER Specialty Care 2,071 +29.5% 1,808 +33.1% 263 +10.3% Diabetes and Cardiovascular 1,511 -9.4% 1,107 -15.6% 404 +12.2% Established Rx Products 2,266 -7.9% 1,301 -17.3% 965 +7.8% Consumer Healthcare (CHC) 1,115 +4.1% 723 +0.8% 392 +10.1% Generics 402 -1.6% 230 -6.8% 172 +5.3% Vaccines 811 -15.7% 482 -15.9% 329 -15.5% Total net sales 8,176 +0.1% 5,651 -2.1% 2,525 +5.2%

Net sales by Franchise

(€ million) H1 2018 Change

at CER Developed

Markets Change

at CER Emerging

Markets Change

at CER Specialty Care 3,781 +23.1% 3,268 +24.8% 513 +13.4% Diabetes and Cardiovascular 2,995 -9.0% 2,195 -15.6% 800 +15.0% Established Rx Products 4,586 -7.1% 2,628 -16.7% 1,958 +8.7% Consumer Healthcare (CHC) 2,353 +3.0% 1,552 -1.6% 801 +12.3% Generics 837 -0.3% 486 -3.7% 351 +4.1% Vaccines 1,522 -9.3% 953 -4.2% 569 -16.7% Total net sales 16,074 -0.1% 11,082 -3.1% 4,992 +6.8%

(11) See Appendix 10 for definitions of financial indicators.

Pharmaceuticals

Second-quarter Pharmaceutical sales were up 1.9% to €6,250 million driven by the Rare Blood Disorder and Immunology franchises which were partially offset by Diabetes and Established Rx Products. First-half sales for Pharmaceuticals increased 0.5% to €12,199 million.

Rare Disease franchise

Net sales (€ million) Q2 2018 Change

at CER H1 2018 Change

at CER Myozyme / Lumizyme 209 +7.8% 405 +9.4% Fabrazyme 188 +6.3% 358 +6.5% Cerezyme 181 +2.6% 356 +6.2% Aldurazyme 52 -1.8% 103 +1.8% Cerdelga 38 +32.3% 74 +29.0% Others Rare Disease 75 +5.3% 142 -5.5% Total Rare Disease 743 +6.1% 1,438 +6.5%

In the second quarter, Rare Disease sales increased 6.1% to €743 million, driven by Europe (up 6.2% to €256 million), Emerging Markets (up 7.1% to €139 million) and Rest of the World (up 12.0% to €85 million). In the U.S., second-quarter Rare Disease sales grew 3.7% to €263 million. First-half Rare Disease sales increased 6.5% to €1,438 million.

Second-quarter Gaucher (Cerezyme and Cerdelga) sales were up 6.7% to €219 million, supported by the increasing penetration of Cerdelga in Europe and the U.S. and the sustained growth of Cerezyme in Emerging Markets. Second-quarter Cerdelga sales increased 32.3% to €38 million, with sales doubling in Europe (€12 million). First-half Gaucher sales were €430 million, up 9.5%.

Second-quarter Myozyme/Lumizyme sales grew 7.8% to €209 million, supported by positive trends in naïve patient accruals. Second-quarter Myozyme/Lumizyme sales increased 9.2% to €95 million in Europe and 8.8% to €69 million in the U.S., respectively. First-half Myozyme/Lumizyme sales increased 9.4% to €405 million.

Second-quarter Fabrazyme sales grew 6.3% to €188 million. Second-quarter sales in the U.S. and Europe increased 5.2% (to €93 million) and 9.8% (to €45 million), respectively. First-half Fabrazyme sales were up 6.5% to €358 million.

Multiple Sclerosis franchise

Net sales (€ million) Q2 2018 Change

at CER H1 2018 Change

at CER Aubagio 404 +1.2% 775 +6.0% Lemtrada 102 -12.9% 207 -10.8% Total Multiple Sclerosis 506 -2.0% 982 +2.0%

Second-quarter Multiple Sclerosis (MS) sales decreased 2.0% to €506 million, reflecting lower Lemtrada sales and a high basis of comparison for Aubagio in Europe. First-half MS sales increased 2.0% to €982 million.

Second-quarter Aubagio sales increased 1.2% to €404 million, supported by the U.S. performance (up 9.1% to €287 million) which was offset by lower sales in Europe (down 21.1% to €89 million) reflecting the high basis of comparison from clinical trial supply orders of approximately €30 million in the second quarter of 2017. First-half Aubagio sales increased 6.0% to €775 million.

In the second quarter, Lemtrada sales decreased 12.9% to €102 million due to lower U.S. sales (down 20.6% to €46 million) reflecting increased competition as well as its unique dosing and durable effect. In Europe, Lemtrada sales were down 2.1% to €45 million. First-half Lemtrada sales decreased 10.8% to €207 million.

Immunology franchise

Net sales (€ million) Q2 2018 Change

at CER H1 2018 Change

at CER Dupixent 176 - 283 - Kevzara 20 - 30 - Total Immunology 196 - 313 -

Dupixent (collaboration with Regeneron) for the treatment of moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis in adults generated sales of €176 million in the second quarter compared to €26 million in the second quarter of 2017. In the U.S., Dupixent was launched in April 2017 and reached sales of €151 million in the second quarter. Demand for the product remains strong with more than 50,000 patients having been prescribed to date and total prescriptions (source: IQVIA weekly TRx data) increasing 27% sequentially in the second quarter. Trade inventory at the end of the second quarter is estimated to have been in the middle of the normal range of three to five weeks. Outside the U.S., Dupixent was launched in Germany in December 2017 and the Netherlands, Canada, Denmark, Sweden and Japan during the first half of 2018. Second-quarter sales in Europe were €16 million. First-half Dupixent sales were €283 million compared to €26 million in the first half of 2017.

Kevzara (collaboration with Regeneron) for rheumatoid arthritis was launched in the U.S. in June 2017, in Germany, the UK, the Netherlands during the second half of last year and in Japan, Belgium, Sweden and Finland in the first half of 2018. Second-quarter Kevzara sales were €20 million, of which €15 million were generated in the U.S. reflecting improved U.S. commercial coverage. First-half Kevzara sales were €30 million.

Rare Blood Disorder franchise

Net sales (€ million) Q2 2018 Change

at CER H1 2018 Change

at CER Eloctate 176 - 219 - Alprolix 81 - 102 - Total Rare Blood Disorder 257 - 321 -

Bioverativ was consolidated in Sanofi's Financial Statements from March 9, 2018. Second-quarter sales of the Rare Blood Disorder franchise were €257 million, up 15.5% on a pro forma basis(12) including non U.S. sales of €38 million with Japan as the primary contributor. Eloctate and Alprolix were launched in Colombia in the first quarter of 2018. In the first half of 2018, consolidated sales of the Rare Blood Disorder franchise were €321 million, up 18.3% on a pro forma basis(12).

Eloctate, a recombinant antihemophilic Factor VIII, Fc Fusion Protein, indicated for the treatment of hemophilia A, generated sales of €176 million in the second quarter, up 20.0% on a pro forma basis(12). First-half consolidated Eloctate sales were €219 million, up 23.3% on a pro forma basis(12).

Alprolix, a recombinant coagulation Factor IX, Fc Fusion Protein, indicated for the treatment of hemophilia B, generated sales of €81 million in the second quarter, up 6.6% on a pro forma basis(12) despite a delay in government contracting in Canada. First-half consolidated Alprolix sales were €102 million, up 8.9% on a pro forma basis(12).

Oncology franchise

Net sales (€ million) Q2 2018 Change

at CER H1 2018 Change

at CER Jevtana 103 +10.0% 202 +10.2% Thymoglobulin 74 +3.9% 144 +6.1% Eloxatin 46 +4.4% 90 +5.6% Mozobil 44 +15.0% 82 +10.0% Taxotere 41 0.0% 84 -1.1% Zaltrap 24 +38.9% 46 +41.2% Others 37 -31.7% 79 -44.5% Total Oncology 369 +2.4% 727 -1.8%

(12) Growth comparing full second-quarter 2018 sales versus full second-quarter 2017 sales, and full first-half 2018 sales versus full first-half 2017 sales at CER. Unaudited data.

Second-quarter Oncology sales increased 2.4% to €369 million. Consistent with the Company's portfolio prioritization efforts, Sanofi sold Leukine on January 31, 2018. Excluding Leukine, oncology second-quarter sales were up 5.1%. First-half Oncology sales were down 1.8% to €727 million and up 4.3% excluding Leukine.

Jevtana sales were up 10.0% to €103 million in the second quarter supported by the performance in the U.S. (up 14.6% to €43 million). First-half Jevtana sales increased 10.2% to €202 million. In the second quarter, Thymoglobulin and Eloxatin sales increased 3.9% (to €74 million) and 4.4% (to €46 million), respectively, with growth driven by China. First-half sales of Thymoglobulin and Eloxatin increased 6.1% (to €144 million) and 5.6% (to €90 million), respectively.

Diabetes franchise

Net sales (€ million) Q2 2018 Change

at CER H1 2018 Change

at CER Lantus 891 -20.6% 1,802 -19.1% Toujeo 217 +7.9% 414 +10.7% Total glargine 1,108 -16.2% 2,216 -14.9% Apidra 92 +5.4% 183 +3.1% Amaryl 87 +9.5% 170 +5.8% Insuman 23 -17.2% 47 -12.5% Lyxumia 6 -14.3% 11 -14.3% Soliqua 17 +260.0% 26 +222.2% Total Diabetes 1,366 -11.9% 2,722 -10.9%

In the second quarter, global Diabetes sales decreased 11.9% to €1,366 million, due to lower glargine (Lantus and Toujeo) sales in the U.S. Second-quarter U.S. Diabetes sales were down 30.1% to €525 million, reflecting the previously announced changes in coverage of the Part D business and a continued decline in average U.S. glargine net prices. Second-quarter sales in Emerging Markets increased 11.8% to €401 million. Second-quarter sales in Europe increased 0.3% to €325 million, supported by Toujeo growth. First-half global Diabetes sales decreased 10.9% to €2,722 million.

Second-quarter glargine (Lantus and Toujeo) sales decreased 16.2% to €1,108 million. U.S. glargine sales were down 32.2% to €489 million, reflecting the aforementioned changes in coverage in Part D and a continued decline in average U.S. glargine net prices. In Europe, glargine sales increased 0.8% to €249 million due to strong Toujeo performance, despite biosimilar glargine competition in several European markets. First-half glargine sales decreased 14.9% to €2,216 million.

In the second quarter, Lantus sales were €891 million, down 20.6%. In the U.S., Lantus sales decreased 33.9% to €403 million mainly reflecting lower average net price and changes in coverage in Part D. In Europe, second-quarter Lantus sales were €174 million, down 9.8% due to biosimilar glargine competition and patients switching to Toujeo. In Emerging Markets, second-quarter Lantus sales were up 1.1% to €244 million. First-half Lantus sales decreased 19.1% to €1,802 million.

Second-quarter Toujeo sales were €217 million, up 7.9%. In the U.S., second-quarter Toujeo sales were €86 million, down 23.0%. In Europe and Emerging Markets, second-quarter Toujeo sales were €75 million (up 38.9%) and €37 million (versus €24 million), respectively. First-half Toujeo sales increased 10.7% to €414 million.

Soliqua 100/33 (insulin glargine 100 Units/mL & lixisenatide 33 mcg/mL injection) was launched in the U.S. in January 2017 and Suliqua was also launched in several European countries in 2017. Second-quarter and first-half Soliqua 100/33 / Suliqua sales were €17 million and €26 million, respectively.

Amaryl sales were €87 million, up 9.5% in the second quarter, of which €74 million were generated in Emerging Markets (up 11.4%). First-half Amaryl sales were up 5.8% at €170 million,

Second-quarter Apidra sales increased 5.4% to €92 million. Lower sales in the U.S. (down 22.2% to €19 million) were offset by strong growth in Emerging Markets (up 29.2% to €27 million). First-half Apidra sales increased 3.1% to €183 million.

Cardiovascular franchise

Second-quarter Praluent (collaboration with Regeneron) sales increased 54.8% to €62 million, of which €35 million was generated in the U.S. and €22 million in Europe. First-half Praluent sales increased 55.3% to €111 million. The Company is in active discussions with a number of U.S. payers to simplify utilization management (UM) criteria and improve access for patients in return for greater rebates, consistent with the new commercial policy for Praluent announced in March. As a result of recent payer agreements, around 30% of Commercial lives now benefit from improved UM criteria. Negotiations with U.S. payers are ongoing with additional contract decisions expected to be finalized in the next few months.

Second-quarter and first-half Multaq sales were up 7.2% (to €83 million) and down 1.7% (to €162 million), respectively.

Established Rx Products

Net sales (€ million) Q2 2018 Change

at CER H1 2018 Change

at CER Lovenox 377 -2.2% 768 -1.5% Plavix 374 +0.3% 761 +4.6% Aprovel/Avapro 171 -6.3% 343 -4.7% Renvela/Renagel 100 -57.3% 201 -55.7% Synvisc /Synvisc-One 92 -13.8% 160 -14.6% Myslee/Ambien/Stilnox 55 -7.8% 116 -8.0% Allegra 28 -11.8% 80 -14.7% Other 1,069 -1.5% 2,157 -2.0% Total Established Rx Products 2,266 -7.9% 4,586 -7.1%

In the second quarter, Established Rx Products sales decreased 7.9% to €2,266 million. This reflected generic competition to Renvela/Renagel (sevelamer) in the U.S., which more than offset growth in Emerging Markets (up 7.8% to €965 million). First-half Established Rx Products sales decreased 7.1% to €4,586 million.

Second-quarter Lovenox sales decreased 2.2% to €377 million, reflecting increased competition in Europe (down 5.8% to €227 million), which offset the growth in Emerging Markets (up 10.6% to €121 million). Biosimilars are available in the UK, Germany and Italy. First-half Lovenox sales were down 1.5% to €768 million.

In the second quarter, Plavix sales were up 0.3% to €374 million reflecting generic competition in Japan (sales down 28.1% to €42 million) offset by strong growth in Emerging Markets (up 7.1% to €278 million) driven by China. First-half Plavix sales increased 4.6% to €761 million.

Second-quarter Aprovel/Avapro sales decreased 6.3% to €171 million, reflecting the strong performance in China offset by the impact of generic competition in Japan. First-half Aprovel/Avapro sales decreased 4.7% to €343 million.

Second-quarter Renvela/Renagel (sevelamer) sales decreased 57.3% to €100 million, due to generic competition in the U.S. (down 68.9% to €60 million). First-half Renvela/Renagel sales decreased 55.7% to €201 million.

Generics

In the second quarter, Generics sales decreased 1.6% to €402 million. Sales in Emerging Markets sales were up 5.3% (to €172 million) and sales in Europe were down 3.2% (to €183 million). In June, Sanofi and Advent International finished negotiations for the acquisition by Advent of Zentiva, Sanofi's European generics business and the companies signed a Share Purchase Agreement worth €1.9 billion (enterprise value). The transfer of the Zentiva business to Advent is anticipated during the course of the fourth quarter 2018. The transaction remains subject to approval of the regulatory authorities.

Consumer Healthcare

CHC sales by geography and category are provided in Appendix 1.

Net sales (€ million) Q2 2018 Change

at CER H1 2018 Change

at CER Allergy Cough & Cold 239 +2.0% 580 -4.2% of which Allegra 99 +1.9% 229 +2.0% of which Mucosolvan 22 +53.3% 49 +13.0% of which Xyzal 7 - 21 -52.9% Pain 304 +10.4% 628 +9.6% of which Doliprane 77 +6.8% 161 +4.5% of which Buscopan 50 +39.0% 104 +42.2% Digestive 248 +8.6% 496 +11.7% of which Dulcolax 56 +3.6% 109 +12.6% of which Enterogermina 45 +16.7% 94 +14.6% of which Essentiale 46 +8.9% 89 +11.8% of which Zantac 31 +10.0% 62 +21.1% Nutritionals 166 +0.6% 330 +2.0% Other 158 -6.0% 319 -5.6% of which Gold Bond 48 +6.0% 97 +9.0% Total Consumer Healthcare 1,115 +4.1% 2,353 +3.0%

In the second quarter, Consumer Healthcare (CHC) sales increased 4.1% to €1,115 million, led by good growth in Emerging Markets and Europe which more than offset a decline in U.S. sales due the late onset of the allergy season and private label competition. First-half CHC sales increased 3.0% to €2,353 million.

In Europe, second-quarter CHC sales were up 6.6% to €324 million driven by Pain (up 8.9%) and Allergy Cough & Cold (up 11.9%) categories. First-half CHC sales in Europe were stable at €706 million.

In the U.S., second-quarter CHC sales decreased 5.8% to €254 million due to the late onset of the allergy season which impacted sales of Allegra, Nasacort and Xyzal. Nasacort was additionally impacted by private label competition. In the U.S., first-half CHC sales decreased 5.3% to €541 million.

In Emerging Markets, second-quarter CHC sales increased 10.1% to €392 million driven by double-digit growth of Allergy, Cough and Cold (up 13.9%), Pain (up 19.1%) and Digestive (up 17.6%) categories primarily in Latin America. In the first half, Emerging Markets CHC sales increased 12.3% to €801 million.

Vaccines

Net sales (€ million) Q2 2018 Change

at CER H1 2018 Change

at CER Polio/Pertussis/Hib vaccines

(incl. Hexaxim / Hexyon, Pentacel, Pentaxim and Imovax) 354 -20.3% 734 -12.8% Travel and other endemic vaccines 126 +15.9% 228 +9.6% Meningitis/Pneumo vaccines

(incl. Menactra) 116 -36.4% 205 -22.1% Influenza vaccines

(incl. Vaxigrip, Fluzone HD & Fluzone) 98 +7.1% 127 +0.7% Adult Booster vaccines (incl. Adacel) 94 -14.8% 186 +2.1% Other vaccines (including Dengvaxia) 23 -7.7% 42 -23.3% Total Vaccines 811 -15.7% 1,522 -9.3%

Second-quarter Vaccines performance was impacted as expected by the supply constraint of Pentaxim in China, a high basis of comparison for Menactra and phasing for the Polio/Pertussis/Hib franchise. Second-quarter Vaccines sales decreased by 15.7% to €811 million reflecting a decline of 15.5% to €329 million in Emerging Markets and a decrease of 25.4% to €265 million in the U.S. As anticipated, first-half Vaccines sales were lower than in the first half of 2017, down 9.3% to €1,522 million. In the second half of 2018, sales of the Vaccines GBU are expected to grow in mid-single digit, supported by the growth of the Polio/Pertussis/Hib franchise, including the progressive recovery in Pentaxim supply in China as of the third quarter.

In the second quarter, Polio/Pertussis/Hib (PPH) vaccines sales decreased 20.3% to €354 million, reflecting the supply constraint for Pentaxim in China and impacted by the timing of tender business for Pentaxim and Hexaxim in Emerging Markets. In the U.S., PPH vaccines sales decreased 25.0% to €65 million, reflecting inventory fluctuation for Pentacel and Daptacel. First-half Polio/Pertussis/Hib vaccines sales decreased 12.8% to €734 million.

Second-quarter Travel and other endemic vaccines sales were €126 million up 15.9% supported by increased demand for Yellow fever and Typhim. First-half Travel and other endemic vaccines sales were up 9.6% to €228 million.

Second-quarter Menactra sales decreased 31.5% to €116 million due a high basis for comparison. In the second quarter of the previous year, Menactra sales benefited from CDC order phasing in the U.S. and a meningitis outbreak in Australia which together accounted for €58 million. First-half Menactra sales decreased 16.6% to €205 million.

Second-quarter Influenza vaccines sales were up 7.1% to €98 million driven by the Southern Hemisphere flu campaign. First-half Influenza vaccines sales increased 0.7% to €127 million.

Second-quarter Adult Booster vaccines sales decreased 14.8% to €94 million due to lower sales in the U.S. (down 21.1% to €56 million) reflecting timing of orders which are expected to be weighted in the second half of 2018. First-half Adult Booster vaccines sales increased 2.1% to €186 million.

Company sales by geographic region

Sanofi sales (€ million) Q2 2018 Change

at CER H1 2018 Change

at CER United States 2,479 -4.4% 4,677 -6.3% Emerging Markets(a) 2,525 +5.2% 4,992 +6.8% of which Asia 993 +9.0% 1,993 +9.2% of which Latin America 648 +4.5% 1,298 +8.9% of which Africa, Middle East 539 -7.4% 1,030 -4.3% of which Eurasia(b) 307 +17.3% 597 +14.3% Europe(c) 2,342 +0.1% 4,758 +0.3% Rest of the World(d) 830 -0.7% 1,647 -2.1% of which Japan 430 -3.0% 875 -5.4% Total Sanofi sales 8,176 +0.1% 16,074 -0.1%

(a) World excluding U.S., Canada, Western & Eastern Europe (except Eurasia), Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand and Puerto Rico

(b) Russia, Ukraine, Georgia, Belarus, Armenia and Turkey

(c) Western Europe + Eastern Europe except Eurasia

(d) Japan, South Korea, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Puerto Rico

Second-quarter sales in the U.S. decreased 4.4% to €2,479 million, reflecting the good performances of Dupixent and Aubagio and consolidation of Eloctate and Alprolix sales offset by lower sales in Diabetes (down 30.1%) and Vaccines (down 25.4%) as well as generic competition for sevelamer. In the U.S., first-half sales decreased 6.3% to €4,677 million.

Second-quarter sales in Emerging Markets grew 5.2% to €2,525 million, mainly driven by Established Rx Products (up 7.8%), Diabetes (up 11.8%) and CHC (up 10.1%). In Asia, second-quarter sales were up 9.0% to €993 million, reflecting strong performance in China (up 11.0% to €613 million) despite Pentaxim local supply constraint. In Latin America, second-quarter sales increased 4.5% to €648 million. Second-quarter sales in Brazil were up 1.1% to €240 million impacted by lower sales in Rare Disease and Diabetes. In Africa and the Middle East region, second-quarter sales were €539 million down 7.4% (down 5.0% excluding Maphar in Morocco in which Sanofi sold a controlling stake at the end of Q2 2017 and therefore is no longer consolidating sales) reflecting lower Vaccines sales in South Africa and Middle East. Second-quarter sales in the Eurasia region increased 17.3% to €307 million, supported by strong growth in Turkey and Russia. Second-quarter sales in Russia were €168 million up 17.2% driven by Pharma and Vaccines. In Emerging Markets, first-half sales increased 6.8% to €4,992 million.

Second-quarter sales in Europe were €2,342 million, up 0.1% mainly driven by Rare Disease (up 6.2%), CHC (up 6.6%) and the roll-out of Dupixent and Praluent which offset lower sales in Established Rx Products (down 3.6%) and Multiple Sclerosis (down 15.5%). In Europe, first-half sales increased 0.3% to €4,758 million.

Sales in Japan decreased 3.0% to €430 million in the second quarter, due to lower sales of Plavix and Aprovel generic competition. In Japan, first-half sales decreased 5.4% to €875 million.

R&D update

Consult Appendix 6 for full overview of Sanofi's R&D pipeline

Regulatory update

Regulatory updates since April 27, 2018 include the following:

In June, the European Medicines Agency's (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) recommended approval of Cablivi TM (caplacizumab) in the European Union for the treatment of adults experiencing an episode of acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura (aTTP), a rare blood-clotting disorder. Cablivi TM was developed by Ablynx, a Sanofi Company.

In May, Zynquista TM (sotagliflozin) was accepted for review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in type 1 diabetes.

In April, the FDA accepted for priority review the Biologics License Application (BLA) for cemiplimab (collaboration with Regeneron) for the treatment of patients with metastatic cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (CSCC) or patients with locally advanced CSCC who are not candidates for surgery.

The results of the ODYSSEY OUTCOMES study, which showed Praluent (collaboration with Regeneron) significantly reduced the risk of major adverse cardiovascular events in patients who had suffered a recent acute coronary syndrome, were submitted to the FDA and EMA in the second quarter.

At the end of April 2018, the R&D pipeline contained 87 projects including 40 new molecular entities in clinical development. 36 projects are in phase 3 or have been submitted to the regulatory authorities for approval.

Portfolio update

Phase 3:

In June, positive non-inferiority results of the BRIGHT study comparing Toujeo to insulin degludec were presented at the American Diabetes Association (ADA).

In May, Sanofi and Regeneron announced that a pivotal phase 3 trial evaluating Dupixent to treat moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis in adolescents (aged 12-17 years) met its primary and key secondary endpoints. The U.S. regulatory submission for patients aged 12-17 years is planned for third quarter 2018.

Mavacamten (SAR439152/MYK461; partnership with MyoKardia), a myosin inhibitor, moved into phase 3 in obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM). A phase 2 study in non-obstructive HCM also started.

A trial evaluating Cerdelga in pediatric type 1 Gaucher patients switching from ERT was initiated.

A study evaluating Praluent (collaboration with Regeneron) in children with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HeFH) was initiated.

Sotagliflozin (partnership with Lexicon) moved into phase 3 in patients with worsening heart failure in diabetes.

A phase 2/3 study evaluating venglustat , an oral glucosylceramide synthase (GCS) inhibitor, in patients at risk of rapidly progressive Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease (ADPKD) is in the process of being initiated.

A cardiovascular outcome study, AMPLITUDE-O, evaluating efpeglenatide was initiated.

Phase 2:

ALX-0171 , an anti RSV Nanobody , entered into Sanofi's portfolio through the acquisition of Ablynx.

SAR440340 , an anti-IL33 monoclonal antibody (partnership with Regeneron), is in the process of being initiated in a phase 2 study in chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Phase 1/2a data on BIVV001 , an extended factor VIII therapy, was presented at the World Federation of Hemophilia (WFH) and demonstrated a half-life of 37 hours.

Decisions were taken to stop the development of SAR566658 , a maytansin-loaded anti CA6 monoclonal antibody, in triple negative breast cancer and a recombinant subunit vaccine against tuberculosis.

ST-400 , a gene editing technology (collaboration between Sangamo and Ablynx), entered phase 2 in beta thalassemia.

A phase 2 study evaluating dupilumab in grass immunotherapy was initiated.

2018 Second-quarter and first-half financial results(13)

Business Net Income(13)

In the second quarter of 2018, Sanofi generated net sales of €8,176 million, a decrease of 5.7% (up 0.1% at CER). First-half sales were €16,074 million, down 7.2% on a reported basis (down 0.1% at CER).

Second-quarter other revenues increased 13.0% (up 21.1% at CER) to €305 million, reflecting the VaxServe sales contribution of non-Sanofi products (€228 million, up 26.7% at CER) and the collaboration revenues from Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB. First-half other revenues increased 2.7% (up 13.1% at CER) to €533 million of which €397 million were generated by VaxServe (up 20.1% at CER).

Second-quarter Gross Profit decreased 5.1% to €5,830 million (up 0.9% at CER). The gross margin ratio was 71.3% (71.3% at CER) versus 70.8% in the second quarter of 2017. The positive impact of business mix toward Specialty Care as well as the contribution from Bioverativ more than offset the negative impacts from U.S. Diabetes net price evolution and sevelamer generic competition. In the second quarter of 2018, the gross margin ratio of segments were 74.9% for Pharmaceuticals (up 0.1 percentage points), 67.4% for CHC (up 1.4 percentage points) and 55.1% for Vaccines (down 2.8 percentage points). First-half Gross Profit decreased 7.3% to €11,441 million (stable at CER). In the first half of 2018, the gross margin ratio decreased 0.1 percentage point to 71.2% (71.4% at CER) versus the first half of 2017. Sanofi expects its gross margin ratio to be between 70% and 71% at CER in 2018.

Research and Development (R&D) expenses increased 8.6% to €1,475 million in the second quarter of 2018. At CER, R&D expenses increased 13.1%, mainly reflecting the acquisitions of Bioverativ and Ablynx together with the investments in the immuno-oncology and diabetes programs. In 2018, second-quarter R&D expenses also included clinical materials for comparator studies purchased from a third party (which were recorded in R&D expenses); as part of the agreement, the expense (€58 million) was offset by income related to data shared with this same third party on a previously divested product candidate, which was recorded under the "other current operating income net of expenses" line. Excluding the impact of this transaction, second-quarter R&D expenses grew 8.6% at CER. First-half R&D expenses increased 3.3% to €2,755 million (up 8.9% at CER).

Second-quarter selling general and administrative expenses (SG&A) decreased 2.8% to €2,499 million. At CER, SG&A expenses were up 2.7% reflecting consolidation of Bioverativ and Ablynx and investments in immunology, which were partially offset by lower Diabetes expenses in the U.S. In the second quarter, the ratio of SG&A to sales increased 0.9 percentage points to 30.6% compared to the second quarter of 2017. First-half SG&A expenses decreased 4.8% to €4,809 million (up 1.8% at CER). In the first half of 2018, the ratio of SG&A to sales was 0.7 percentage points higher at 29.9% compared to the same period of 2017.

Second-quarter other current operating income net of expenses was €189 million versus €68 million in the second quarter of 2017 and included the share of profit to Regeneron of the monoclonal antibodies Alliance. In the second quarter of 2018, this line also included the Ablynx acquisition-related fees which were more than offset by €123 million of capital gains on disposals of some small products in Latin American and Europe, in line with our portfolio simplification efforts. This line also benefited from the aforementioned data share agreement. First-half other current operating income net of expenses was €158 million versus €102 million in the first half of 2017.

The share of profits from associates was €75 million in the second quarter versus €46 million for the same period of 2017 partly driven by the increased contribution of the share of profits in Regeneron. In the first half, the share of profits from associates was €149 million versus €70 million for the same period of 2017.

In the second quarter, non-controlling interests were -€28 million versus -€30 million in the second quarter of 2017. First-half non-controlling interests were -€58 million versus -€65 million for the same period of 2017.

Second-quarter business operating income decreased 8.9% to €2,092 million. At CER, business operating income decreased 1.0%. The ratio of business operating income to net sales decreased 0.9 percentage points to 25.6% versus the second quarter of 2017. Over the period, the business operating income ratio of segments were 37.5% for Pharmaceuticals (down 0.5 percentage points), 35.6% for CHC (up 8.7 percentage points) and 16.0% for Vaccines (down 9.7 percentage points). First-half business operating income was €4,126 million, down 12.8% (or down 3.8% at CER). In the first half of 2018 the ratio of business operating income to net sales decreased 1.6 percentage point to 25.7%.

Net financial expenses were -€107 million in the second quarter versus -€60 million in the same period of 2017. In the second quarter of 2018, net financial expenses included the cost associated with the Bioverativ and Ablynx acquisitions. First-half net financial expenses were -€105 million versus -€123 million in the first half of 2017.

(13) See Appendix 3 for 2018 second-quarter consolidated income statement; see Appendix 10 for definitions of financial indicators, and Appendix 4 for reconciliation of IFRS net income reported to business net income.

The second-quarter effective tax rate was 22.0% compared to 24.5% in the second quarter of 2017, mainly reflecting the net positive impact of the U.S. tax reform and lower tax rates in different countries. First-half effective tax rate was 22.0% compared to 24.5% in the same period of 2017.

Second-quarter business net income(13) decreased 7.9% to €1,558 million and increased 0.4% at CER. The ratio of business net income to net sales decreased 0.4 percentage points to 19.1% versus the second quarter of 2017. First-half 2018 business net income(13) decreased 9.4% to €3,156 million and increased 0.4% at CER. The ratio of business net income to net sales decreased 0.5 percentage points to 19.6% versus the first half of 2017.

In the second quarter of 2018, business earnings per share(13) (EPS) decreased 6.7% to €1.25 on a reported basis and increased 1.5% at CER. The average number of shares outstanding was 1,247.4 million versus 1,258.2 million in the second quarter of 2017.



In the first half of 2018, business earnings per share(13) was €2.53, down 8.3% on a reported basis and up 1.4% at CER. The average number of shares outstanding was 1,247.8 million in the first half of 2018 versus 1,260.3 million in the first half of 2017.

Reconciliation of IFRS net income reported to business net income (see Appendix 4)

In the first half of 2018, the IFRS net income was €1,778 million. The main items excluded from the business net income were:

An amortization charge of €999 million related to fair value remeasurement on intangible assets of acquired companies (primarily Aventis: €145 million, Genzyme: €385 million, Boehringer Ingelheim CHC business: €120 million, Bioverativ: €161 million) and to acquired intangible assets (licenses/products: €65 million). An amortization charge of €541 million related to fair value remeasurement on intangible assets of acquired companies (primarily Aventis: €72 million, Genzyme: €191 million, Boehringer Ingelheim CHC business: €60 million, Bioverativ: €124 million), and to acquired intangible assets (licenses/products: €32 million) was recorded in the second quarter. These items have no cash impact on the Company.



An impairment of intangible assets of €101 million (of which €98 million in the second quarter) mainly related to Lemtrada reflecting recent sales trends. This item has no cash impact on the Company.



A charge of €99 million (of which €69 million in the second quarter) arising from the workdown of inventories of acquired companies (related to Bioverativ) remeasured at fair value due to the application of purchase accounting to acquisitions. This item has no cash impact on the Group.



Restructuring costs and similar items of €607 million (of which €416 million in the second quarter) mainly related to accelerated depreciation of industrial assets and the U.S. and streamlining initiatives in Europe and Japan. In addition, restructuring costs includes the cost of transfer to Evotec of the early stage infectious diseases R&D portfolio and the Research unit for an amount of €253 million.



A €475 million tax effect arising from the items listed above, mainly comprising €275 million of deferred taxes generated by amortization and impairments of intangible assets, and €183 million associated with restructuring costs and similar items. The second quarter tax effect was €290 million, including €153 million of deferred taxes on amortization charged against intangible assets and €131 million associated with restructuring costs and similar items (see Appendix 4).



A €93 million tax effect (of which €27 million in the second quarter) arising mainly from the U.S. tax reform.



An income of €74 million net of tax (of which €30 million in the second quarter) related to restructuring costs of associates and joint ventures, and expenses arising from the impact of acquisitions on associates and joint ventures.

(13) See Appendix 3 for 2018 second-quarter consolidated income statement; see Appendix 10 for definitions of financial indicators, and Appendix 4 for reconciliation of IFRS net income reported to business net income.

Capital Allocation

In the first half of 2018, net cash generated by operating activities was €1,854 million after capital expenditures of €689 million and an increase in working capital of €1,139 million. This net cash flow funded restructuring costs and similar items (€414 million) and share repurchases (€730 million). Over the period, the dividend paid by Sanofi was €3,773 million and acquisitions and partnerships net of disposals were €12,460 million (including €12,685 million related to Bioverativ and Ablynx). As a consequence, net debt increased from €5,229 million at December 31, 2017, to €21,278 million at June 30, 2018 (amount net of € 7,493 million cash and cash equivalents).

Appendix 1: 2018 second-quarter net sales by GBU, franchise, geographic region and product

Q2 2018

(€ million) Total

GBUs % CER % reported Europe % CER United States % CER Rest of the World % CER Emer-

ging

Mar-

kets % CER Total

Fran-

chises % CER % reported Aubagio 391 0.2% -5.6% 89 -21.1% 287 9.1% 15 -6.7% 13 36.4% 404 1.2% -4.9% Lemtrada 95 -16.1% -19.5% 45 -2.1% 46 -20.6% 4 -62.5% 7 50.0% 102 -12.9% -17.7% Total Multiple Sclerosis 486 -3.4% -8.6% 134 -15.5% 333 3.7% 19 -26.1% 20 41.2% 506 -2.0% -7.8% Cerezyme 120 -3.9% -7.0% 68 -2.8% 42 -2.2% 10 -16.7% 61 15.4% 181 2.6% -6.7% Cerdelga 37 29.0% 19.4% 12 100.0% 23 13.0% 2 0.0% 1 - 38 32.3% 22.6% Myozyme 179 9.4% 4.7% 95 9.2% 69 8.8% 15 12.5% 30 0.0% 209 7.8% 2.5% Fabrazyme 168 7.2% 1.2% 45 9.8% 93 5.2% 30 10.3% 20 0.0% 188 6.3% -1.1% Aldurazyme 37 2.7% 0.0% 19 0.0% 11 9.1% 7 0.0% 15 -10.0% 52 -1.8% -8.8% Total Rare Disease 604 5.9% 1.0% 256 6.2% 263 3.7% 85 12.0% 139 7.1% 743 6.1% -1.2% Taxotere 9 -10.0% -10.0% 1 0.0% 1 - 7 -11.1% 32 3.0% 41 0.0% -4.7% Jevtana 97 10.8% 4.3% 38 0.0% 43 14.6% 16 28.6% 6 0.0% 103 10.0% 3.0% Eloxatine 9 0.0% 0.0% 0 - 0 - 9 0.0% 37 5.6% 46 4.4% 2.2% Thymo-

globulin 56 0.0% -5.1% 10 0.0% 41 0.0% 5 0.0% 18 17.6% 74 3.9% -2.6% Mozobil 41 12.8% 5.1% 12 9.1% 24 8.3% 5 50.0% 3 100.0% 44 15.0% 10.0% Zaltrap 21 40.0% 40.0% 13 0.0% 2 50.0% 6 - 3 33.3% 24 38.9% 33.3% Total Oncology 266 0.0% -5.3% 87 1.2% 126 -6.1% 53 17.0% 103 8.9% 369 2.4% -3.4% Dupixent 175 619.2% 573.1% 16 - 151 526.9% 8 - 1 - 176 623.1% 576.9% Kevzara 20 2,100.0% 1,900.0% 3 - 15 1,600.0% 2 - 0 - 20 2,100.0% 1,900.0% Total Immunology 195 674.1% 622.2% 19 - 166 566.7% 10 - 1 - 196 677.8% 625.9% Alprolix 81 - - 0 - 67 - 14 - 0 - 81 - - Eloctate 176 - - 0 - 152 - 24 - 0 - 176 - - Total Rare blood disorders 257 - - 0 - 219 - 38 - 0 - 257 - - Sanofi Genzyme (Specialty Care) 1,808 33.1% 25.7% 496 2.0% 1,107 50.9% 205 39.9% 263 10.3% 2,071 29.5% 21.1% Lantus 647 -26.7% -30.7% 174 -9.8% 403 -33.9% 70 -7.6% 244 1.1% 891 -20.6% -25.5% Toujeo 180 -0.5% -5.3% 75 38.9% 86 -23.0% 19 42.9% 37 75.0% 217 7.9% 1.4% Apidra 65 -2.9% -5.8% 35 9.4% 19 -22.2% 11 10.0% 27 29.2% 92 5.4% -1.1% Amaryl 13 0.0% -7.1% 4 -33.3% 1 - 8 12.5% 74 11.4% 87 9.5% 3.6% Insuman 18 -14.3% -14.3% 18 -10.0% 1 - -1 -100.0% 5 -25.0% 23 -17.2% -20.7% Soliqua / Suliqua 16 240.0% 220.0% 2 - 14 220.0% 0 - 1 - 17 260.0% 240.0% Total Diabetes 965 -19.2% -23.4% 325 0.3% 525 -30.1% 115 1.7% 401 11.8% 1,366 -11.9% -17.2% Multaq 82 7.4% 1.2% 10 -9.1% 69 5.6% 3 -300.0% 1 0.0% 83 7.2% 0.0% Praluent 60 51.2% 46.3% 22 100.0% 35 27.6% 3 200.0% 2 200.0% 62 54.8% 47.6% Total Cardio-

vascular 142 22.1% 16.4% 32 45.5% 104 12.0% 6 - 3 66.7% 145 23.2% 16.0% Diabetes & Cardio-

vascular 1,107 -15.6% -19.8% 357 3.2% 629 -25.5% 121 5.8% 404 12.2% 1,511 -9.4% -14.9% Plavix 374 0.3% -2.6% 38 -2.6% 0 - 58 -21.5% 278 7.1% 374 0.3% -2.6% Lovenox 377 -2.2% -6.5% 227 -5.8% 8 -42.9% 21 -8.7% 121 10.6% 377 -2.2% -6.5% Renagel / Renvela 100 -57.3% -59.7% 16 -15.8% 60 -68.9% 6 -30.0% 18 80.0% 100 -57.3% -59.7% Aprovel 171 -6.3% -10.0% 27 -6.9% 3 -33.3% 21 -48.9% 120 12.6% 171 -6.3% -10.0% Allegra 28 -11.8% -17.6% 3 -25.0% 0 - 25 -10.0% 0 - 28 -11.8% -17.6% Myslee / Ambien / Stilnox 55 -7.8% -14.1% 9 -10.0% 12 -7.7% 20 -17.9% 14 15.4% 55 -7.8% -14.1% Synvisc / Synvisc One 92 -13.8% -20.7% 7 -22.2% 66 -22.0% 3 0.0% 16 50.0% 92 -13.8% -20.7% Depakine 116 9.0% 4.5% 42 4.9% 0 - 4 0.0% 70 12.1% 116 9.0% 4.5% Tritace 58 -1.6% -6.5% 37 -5.1% 0 - 1 100.0% 20 0.0% 58 -1.6% -6.5% Other Rx Drugs 895 -2.7% -7.0% 442 -1.8% 50 -7.3% 95 -16.5% 308 1.5% 895 -2.7% -7.0% Total Esta-

blished Rx

Pro-

ducts 2,266 -7.9% -12.0% 848 -3.6% 199 -45.7% 254 -20.8% 965 7.8% 2,266 -7.9% -12.0% Generics 402 -1.6% -8.6% 183 -3.2% 25 -15.6% 22 -19.4% 172 5.3% 402 -1.6% -8.6% Total Emerging Markets Specialty Care 263 10.3% -3.3% 0 - 0 - 20 41.2% 263 10.3% 513 0 0 Total Emerging Markets Diabetes & Cardio-

vascular 404 12.2% 2.5% 0 0 0 404 12.2% 0.0% General Medicines & Emerging Markets 3,335 -3.7% -9.4% 1,031 -3.5% 224 -43.4% 276 -20.7% 1,804 8.9% 2,668 -7.0% -11.5% Total Pharma-

ceuticals 6,250 1.9% -3.8% 1,884 -0.9% 1,960 -0.4% 602 -1.4% 1,804 8.9% 6,250 1.9% -3.8% Allergy, Cough and Cold 239 2.0% -5.2% 67 11.9% 68 -17.0% 24 7.7% 80 13.9% 239 2.0% -5.2% Pain 304 10.4% 1.7% 122 8.9% 41 -2.2% 30 3.2% 111 19.1% 304 10.4% 1.7% Digestive 248 8.6% 1.6% 79 3.9% 47 2.0% 14 -6.3% 108 17.6% 248 8.6% 1.6% Nutritional 166 0.6% -6.7% 29 0.0% 9 -18.2% 65 4.5% 63 0.0% 166 0.6% -6.7% Consumer Healthcare 1,115 4.1% -3.5% 324 6.6% 254 -5.8% 145 2.0% 392 10.1% 1,115 4.1% -3.5% Polio / Pertussis / Hib 354 -20.3% -24.5% 68 -16.9% 65 -25.0% 40 10.3% 181 -24.3% 354 -20.3% -24.5% Adult Booster Vaccines 94 -14.8% -18.3% 29 0.0% 56 -21.1% 6 0.0% 3 -20.0% 94 -14.8% -18.3% Meningitis / Pneumonia 116 -36.4% -40.5% 0 - 90 -35.1% 3 -85.0% 23 -7.4% 116 -36.4% -40.5% Influenza Vaccines 98 7.1% 0.0% 0 - 0 - 19 133.3% 79 -5.6% 98 7.1% 0.0% Travel And Other Endemic Vaccines 126 15.9% 11.5% 32 52.4% 40 0.0% 13 -7.1% 41 22.2% 126 15.9% 11.5% Dengue 0 -100.0% -100.0% 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 -100.0% 0 -100.0% -100.0% Vaccines 811 -15.7% -20.2% 134 0.0% 265 -25.4% 83 0.0% 329 -15.5% 811 -15.7% -20.2% Total Company 8,176 0.1% -5.7% 2,342 0.1% 2,479 -4.4% 830 -0.7% 2,525 5.2% 8,176 0.1% -5.7%

2018 first-half net sales by GBU, franchise, geographic region and product

H1 2018

(€ million) Total

GBUs % CER % reported Europe % CER United States % CER Rest of the World % CER Emer-

ging

Mar-

kets % CER Total

Fran-

chises % CER % reported Aubagio 750 4.9% -3.5% 184 -9.8% 541 11.0% 25 -7.1% 25 52.6% 775 6.0% -2.6% Lemtrada 195 -13.0% -18.1% 92 1.1% 93 -19.2% 10 -43.8% 12 36.4% 207 -10.8% -16.9% Total Multiple Sclerosis 945 0.7% -6.9% 276 -6.4% 634 5.2% 35 -20.5% 37 46.7% 982 2.0% -6.0% Cerezyme 236 -2.4% -7.1% 134 -2.9% 83 1.1% 19 -13.0% 120 25.0% 356 6.2% -3.8% Cerdelga 73 27.4% 17.7% 22 100.0% 47 10.4% 4 33.3% 1 - 74 29.0% 19.4% Myozyme 349 10.2% 4.5% 188 11.8% 133 9.6% 28 3.3% 56 5.0% 405 9.4% 2.8% Fabrazyme 320 6.8% -1.2% 87 7.4% 179 5.8% 54 9.3% 38 4.7% 358 6.5% -2.5% Aldurazyme 71 2.8% -1.4% 38 0.0% 21 9.1% 12 0.0% 32 0.0% 103 1.8% -6.4% Total Rare Disease 1,170 4.9% -1.4% 502 6.8% 509 3.5% 159 4.2% 268 13.3% 1,438 6.5% -1.9% Taxotere 17 -15.0% -15.0% 2 0.0% 1 0.0% 14 -17.6% 67 2.9% 84 -1.1% -6.7% Jevtana 191 12.1% 4.9% 78 4.0% 84 16.0% 29 23.1% 11 -13.3% 202 10.2% 2.5% Eloxatine 16 0.0% -5.9% 1 -50.0% 0 - 15 6.7% 74 6.8% 90 5.6% 0.0% Thymo-

globulin 107 0.9% -7.8% 19 -5.0% 78 2.4% 10 0.0% 37 25.0% 144 6.1% -2.7% Mozobil 77 7.8% 0.0% 24 9.1% 45 2.0% 8 50.0% 5 66.7% 82 10.0% 2.5% Total Oncology 520 -5.3% -11.6% 176 1.1% 248 -15.2% 96 20.0% 207 8.3% 727 -1.8% -8.4% Dupixent 282 1,088.5% 984.6% 26 - 246 950.0% 10 - 1 - 283 1,092.3% 988.5% Kevzara 30 3,200.0% 2,900.0% 5 - 23 2,500.0% 2 - 0 - 30 3,200.0% 2,900.0% Total Immunology 312 1,166.7% 1,055.6% 31 - 269 1,007.4% 12 - 1 - 313 1,170.4% 1,059.3% Alprolix 102 - - 0 - 83 - 19 - 0 - 102 - - Eloctate 219 - - 0 - 187 - 32 - 0 - 219 - - Total Rare blood disorders 321 - - 0 - 270 - 51 - 0 - 321 - - Sanofi Genzyme (Specialty Care) 3,268 24.8% 16.0% 985 4.9% 1,930 36.3% 353 27.7% 513 13.4% 3,781 23.1% 13.5% Lantus 1,310 -25.6% -31.3% 355 -9.4% 816 -32.4% 139 -7.9% 492 4.8% 1,802 -19.1% -25.7% Toujeo 349 1.6% -4.6% 142 42.0% 171 -19.0% 36 31.0% 65 100.0% 414 10.7% 2.7% Apidra 129 -5.6% -9.8% 70 4.5% 40 -19.6% 19 0.0% 54 29.2% 183 3.1% -4.2% Amaryl 24 -16.1% -22.6% 8 -27.3% 1 0.0% 15 -10.5% 146 10.6% 170 5.8% -1.7% Soliqua / Suliqua 25 211.1% 177.8% 2 - 23 188.9% 0 - 1 - 26 222.2% 188.9% Total Diabetes 1,929 -18.6% -24.4% 648 -0.3% 1,059 -28.3% 222 -1.6% 793 14.7% 2,722 -10.9% -17.8% Multaq 159 -1.7% -10.2% 21 -4.5% 135 -1.9% 3 100.0% 3 0.0% 162 -1.7% -10.5% Praluent 107 52.7% 44.6% 41 115.8% 61 26.4% 5 150.0% 4 150.0% 111 55.3% 46.1% Total Cardio-

vascular 266 14.3% 6.0% 62 51.2% 196 5.3% 8 133.3% 7 50.0% 273 15.2% 6.2% Diabetes & Cardio-

vascular 2,195 -15.6% -21.6% 710 2.7% 1,255 -24.6% 230 0.0% 800 15.0% 2,995 -9.0% -16.1% Plavix 761 4.6% -0.4% 76 -2.6% 0 - 110 -25.3% 575 14.6% 761 4.6% -0.4% Lovenox 768 -1.5% -6.0% 471 -5.4% 20 -24.1% 41 -4.3% 236 9.9% 768 -1.5% -6.0% Renagel / Renvela 201 -55.7% -59.3% 32 -13.5% 121 -67.5% 15 -10.5% 33 59.1% 201 -55.7% -59.3% Aprovel 343 -4.7% -10.2% 55 -8.3% 5 -16.7% 41 -50.5% 242 15.1% 343 -4.7% -10.2% Allegra 80 -14.7% -21.6% 5 -16.7% 0 - 75 -14.6% 0 - 80 -14.7% -21.6% Myslee / Ambien / Stilnox 116 -8.0% -15.3% 20 0.0% 22 -14.3% 42 -17.5% 32 9.4% 116 -8.0% -15.3% Synvisc / Synvisc One 160 -14.6% -22.3% 13 -23.5% 111 -22.2% 7 -12.5% 29 43.5% 160 -14.6% -22.3% Depakine 230 7.6% 2.7% 84 2.4% 0 - 7 -12.5% 139 12.0% 230 7.6% 2.7% Tritace 115 -2.4% -7.3% 73 -6.4% 0 - 2 50.0% 40 2.3% 115 -2.4% -7.3% Other Rx Drugs 1,812 -3.1% -8.5% 890 -2.6% 100 -2.7% 190 -12.2% 632 -0.8% 1,812 -3.1% -8.5% Total Established Rx Products 4,586 -7.1% -12.3% 1,719 -3.9% 379 -44.1% 530 -20.0% 1,958 8.7% 4,586 -7.1% -12.3% Generics 837 -0.3% -7.6% 367 -4.7% 48 -21.7% 71 21.9% 351 4.1% 837 -0.3% -7.6% Total Emerging Markets Specialty Care 513 13.4% -0.4% 0 - 0 - 37 46.7% 513 13.4% 513 Total Emerging Markets Diabetes & Cardio-

vascular 800 15.0% 4.0% 800 15.0% General Medicines & Emerging Markets 6,736 -2.6% -9.2% 2,086 -4.1% 427 -42.2% 601 -16.6% 3,622 10.2% 5,423 -6.1% -11.6% Total Pharma-

ceuticals 12,199 0.5% -6.4% 3,781 -0.6% 3,612 -5.4% 1,184 -3.5% 3,622 10.2% 12,199 0.5% -6.4% Allergy, Cough and Cold 580 -4.2% -12.0% 167 1.2% 173 -19.4% 78 4.9% 162 7.6% 580 -4.2% -12.0% Pain 628 9.6% 0.6% 254 1.2% 78 -2.2% 57 5.2% 239 24.9% 628 9.6% 0.6% Digestive 496 11.7% 3.8% 163 1.2% 95 12.8% 27 7.1% 211 20.5% 496 11.7% 3.8% Nutritional 330 2.0% -6.3% 62 1.6% 18 -9.1% 123 2.3% 127 3.6% 330 2.0% -6.3% Consumer Healthcare 2,353 3.0% -5.3% 706 0.0% 541 -5.3% 305 2.5% 801 12.3% 2,353 3.0% -5.3% Polio / Pertussis / Hib 734 -12.8% -18.5% 139 0.7% 176 -10.0% 81 4.8% 338 -21.4% 734 -12.8% -18.5% Adult Booster Vaccines 186 2.1% -4.1% 66 43.5% 97 -11.6% 13 7.7% 10 -21.4% 186 2.1% -4.1% Meningitis / Pneumonia 205 -22.1% -29.3% 0 -100.0% 157 -21.0% 7 -63.6% 41 -6.3% 205 -22.1% -29.3% Influenza Vaccines 127 0.7% -6.6% 1 - 4 66.7% 24 36.8% 98 -7.9% 127 0.7% -6.6% Travel And Other Endemic Vaccines 228 9.6% 4.1% 59 37.2% 62 -5.6% 28 7.1% 79 9.1% 228 9.6% 4.1% Vaccines 1,522 -9.3% -15.4% 271 16.2% 524 -12.6% 158 0.6% 569 -16.7% 1,522 -9.3% -15.4% Total Company 16,074 -0.1% -7.2% 4,758 0.3% 4,677 -6.3% 1,647 -2.1% 4,992 6.8% 16,074 -0.1% -7.2%

Appendix 2: Business net income statement

Second quarter 2018 Pharmaceuticals Consumer Healthcare Vaccines Others(2) Total Group € million Q2 2018 Q2 2017 (1) Change Q2 2018 Q2 2017 (1) Change Q2 2018 Q2 2017 (1) Change Q2 2018 Q2 2017 (1) Change Q2 2018 Q2

2017 (1) Change Net sales 6, 250 6, 499 (3. 8%) 1, 115 1, 156 (3. 5%) 811 1, 016 (20. 2%) - - - 8, 176 8, 671 (5. 7%) Other revenues 76 72 5. 6% - - - 229 197 16. 2% - 1 (100. 0%) 305 270 13. 0% Cost of sales (1, 643) (1, 709) (3. 9%) (364) (393) (7. 4%) (593) (625) (5. 1%) (51) (71) (28. 2%) (2, 651) (2, 798) (5. 3%) As % of net sales (26. 3%) (26. 3%) (32. 6%) (34. 0%) (73. 1%) (61. 5%) (32, 4%) (32. 3%) Gross profit 4, 683 4, 862 (3. 7%) 751 763 (1. 6%) 447 588 (24. 0%) (51) (70) (27. 1%) 5, 830 6, 143 (5. 1%) As % of net sales 74. 9% 74. 8% 67. 4% 66. 0% 55. 1% 57. 9% 71. 3% 70. 8% Research& Development expenses (1, 135) (999) 13. 6% (30) (30) - (142) (137) 3. 6% (168) (192) (12. 5%) (1, 475) (1, 358) 8. 6% As % of net sales (18. 2%) (15. 4%) (2. 7%) (2. 6%) (17. 5%) (13. 5%) (18. 0%) (15. 7%) Selling and general expenses (1, 394) (1, 422) (2. 0%) (399) (444) (10. 1%) (173) (193) (10. 4%) (533) (513) 3. 9% (2, 499) (2, 572) (2. 8%) As % of net sales (22. 3%) (21. 9%) (35. 8%) (38. 4%) (21. 3%) (19. 0%) (30. 6%) (29. 7%) Other current operating income/ expenses 139 8 77 25 (2) 4 (25) 31 189 68 Share of profit/loss of associates* and joint-ventures 75 47 - - - (1) - - 75 46 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests (26) (27) (2) (3) - - - - (28) (30) Business operating income 2, 342 2, 469 (5. 1%) 397 311 27. 7% 130 261 (50. 2%) (777) (744) 4. 4% 2, 092 2, 297 (8. 9%) As % of net sales 37. 5% 38. 0% 35. 6% 26. 9% 16. 0% 25. 7% 25. 6% 26. 5% Financial income and expenses (107) (60) Income tax expenses (427) (545) Tax rate** 22. 0% 24. 5% Business net income 1, 558 1, 692 (7. 9%) As % of net sales 19. 1% 19. 5% Business earnings / share (in euros) *** 1. 25 1. 34 (6. 7%)

* Net of tax.

** Determined on the basis of Business income before tax, associates and non-controlling interests.

*** Based on an average number of shares outstanding of 1,247.4 million in the second quarter of 2018 and 1,258.2 million in the second quarter of 2017.

(1) Includes the effects of first-time application of IFRS 15 on revenue recognition, effective January 1, 2018

(2) Other includes the cost of global support functions (Medical Affairs, External Affairs, Finance, Human Resources, Information Solution & Technologies, Sanofi Business Services, etc.).

First Half 2018 Pharmaceuticals Consumer Healthcare Vaccines Others (2) Total Group € million H1 2018 H1 2017 (1) Cha-

nge H1 2018 H1 2017(1) Cha-

nge H1 2018 H1 2017 (1) Cha-

nge H1 2018 H1 2017 (1) Cha-

nge H1

2018 H1

2017 (1) Cha-

nge Net sales 12, 199 13, 038 (6. 4%) 2, 353 2, 486 (5. 3%) 1, 522 1, 800 (15. 4%) - - - 16, 074 17, 324 (7. 2%) Other revenues 134 148 (9. 5%) - - - 399 370 7. 8% - 1 (100. 0%) 533 519 2. 7% Cost of sales (3, 230) (3, 419) (5. 5%) (763) (818) (6. 7%) (1, 068) (1, 123) (4. 9%) (105) (135) (22. 2%) (5, 166) (5, 495) (6. 0%) As % of net sales (26. 5%) (26. 2%) (32. 4%) (32. 9%) (70. 2%) (62. 4%) (32. 1%) (31. 7%) Gross profit 9, 103 9, 767 (6. 8%) 1, 590 1, 668 (4. 7%) 853 1, 047 (18. 5%) (105) (134) (21. 6%) 11, 441 12, 348 (7. 3%) As % of net sales 74. 6% 74. 9% 67. 6% 67. 1% 56. 0% 58. 2% 71. 2% 71. 3% Research& Development expenses (2, 113) (1, 999) 5. 7% (58) (52) 11. 5% (268) (260) 3. 1% (316) (356) (11. 2%) (2, 755) (2, 667) 3. 3% As % of net sales (17, 3%) (15. 3%) (2. 5%) (2. 1%) (17. 6%) (14. 4%) (17. 1%) (15. 4%) Selling and general expenses (2, 648) (2, 807) (5. 7%) (788) (880) (10. 5%) (326) (363) (10. 2%) (1, 047) (1, 004) 4. 3% (4, 809) (5, 054) (4. 8%) As % of net sales (21. 7%) (21. 5%) (33. 5%) (35. 4%) (21. 4%) (20. 2%) (29. 9%) (29. 2%) Other current operating income/ expenses 132 41 82 57 - 1 (56) 3 158 102 Share of profit/loss of associates* and joint-ventures 150 71 - - (1) (1) - - 149 70 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests (52) (54) (6) (11) - - - - (58) (65) Business operating income 4, 572 5, 019 (8. 9%) 820 782 4. 9% 258 424 (39. 2%) (1, 524) (1, 491) 2. 2% 4, 126 4, 734 (12. 8%) As % of net sales 37. 5% 38. 5% 34. 8% 31. 5% 17. 0% 23. 6% 25. 7% 27. 3% Financial income and expenses (105) (123) Income tax expenses (865) (1, 129) Tax rate** 22. 0% 24. 5% Business net income 3, 156 3, 482 (9. 4%) As % of net sales 19. 6% 20. 1% Business earnings / share (in euros) *** 2. 53 2. 76 (8. 3%)

* Net of tax.

** Determined on the basis of Business income before tax, associates and non-controlling interests.

*** Based on an average number of shares outstanding of 1,247.8 million in the first half of 2018 and 1,260.3 million in the first half of 2017.

(1) Includes the effects of first-time application of IFRS 15 on revenue recognition, effective January 1, 2018

(2) Other includes the cost of global support functions (Medical Affairs, External Affairs, Finance, Human Resources, Information Solution & Technologies, Sanofi Business Services, etc.).

Appendix 3: Consolidated income statements

€ million Q2 2018 Q2 2017(1) H1 2018 H1 2017(1) Net sales 8,176 8,671 16,074 17,324 Other revenues 305 270 533 519 Cost of sales (2,720) (2,886) (5,265) (5,671) Gross profit 5,761 6,055 11,342 12,172 Research and development expenses (1,475) (1,358) (2,755) (2,667) Selling and general expenses (2,507) (2,572) (4,819) (5,054) Other operating income 298 113 323 173 Other operating expenses (109) (45) (165) (71) Amortization of intangible assets (541) (487) (999) (990) Impairment of intangible assets (98) (12) (101) (12) Fair value remeasurement of contingent consideration liabilities 66 (64) 10 (100) Restructuring costs and similar items (416) (245) (607) (364) Other gains and losses and litigation (18) (7) (67) (7) Operating income 961 1,378 2,162 3,080 Financial expenses (107) (107) (202) (218) Financial income - 47 97 95 Income before tax and associates and joint ventures 854 1,318 2,057 2,957 Income tax expense (110) (276) (297) (612) Share of profit/loss of associates and joint ventures 45 27 75 27 Net income excluding the held for exchange Animal Health business 789 1,069 1,835 2,372 Net income from the held for exchange Animal Health business 1 (6) - 4,421 Net income 790 1,063 1,835 6,793 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests 28 30 57 64 Net income attributable to equity holders of Sanofi 762 1,033 1,778 6,729 Average number of shares outstanding (million) 1,247.4 1,258.2 1,247.8 1,260.3 Earnings per share (in euros) excluding the held for exchange Animal Health business 0.61 0.83 1.42 1.83 IFRS earnings per share (in euros) 0.61 0.82 1.42 5.34

Includes the effects of first-time application of IFRS 15 on revenue recognition, effective January 1, 2018 In 2017 net gain resulting from the divestment of the Animal Health business presented separately in accordance with IFRS5, Non current assets held-for-sale and discontinued operations.

Appendix 4: Reconciliation of business net income to consolidated net income attributable to equity holders of Sanofi

€ million Q2 2018 Q2 2017(1) Change Net income attributable to equity holders of Sanofi 762 1,033 (26.2%) Amortization of intangible assets(2) 541 487 Impairment of intangible assets 98 12 Fair value remeasurement of contingent

consideration (66) 64 Expenses arising from the impact of acquisitions on inventories 69 88 Other expenses related to business combinations 8 - Restructuring costs and similar items 416 245 Other gains and losses, and litigation(3) 18 7 Tax effect of items listed above: (290) (380) Amortization & impairment of intangible assets (153) (167) Fair value remeasurement of contingent consideration 17 (25) Expenses arising from the impact of acquisitions on inventories (17) (28) Other expenses related to business combinations 1 - Restructuring costs and similar items (131) (83) Other tax effects (7) (77) Other tax items(4) (27) 111 Share of items listed above attributable to non-controlling interests - - Restructuring costs of associates and joint-ventures, and expenses arising from the impact of acquisitions on associates and joint-ventures 30 19 Animal Health items(5) (1) 6 Business net income 1,558 1,692 (7.9%) IFRS earnings per share(6) (in euros) 0.61 0.82

(1)Includes the effects of first-time application of IFRS 15 on revenue recognition,effective January 1, 2018.

(2) Of which related to amortization expense generated by the remeasurtement of intangible asstes as part of business combinations: €509 million in the second quarter of 2018 and €453 million in the second quarter of 2017

(3) In 2018, separation costs for the European Generics business divestiture.

(4) In 2018, adjustments made to our preliminary analysis of the direct and indirect impacts of US tax reform. In 2017, relates to French 3% tax on dividends.

(5) In 2017, net gain resulting from divestment of the Animal Health business presented separately in accordance with IFRS 5, Non current assets held-for-sale and discontinued operations.

(6) Based on an average number of shares outstanding of 1,247.4 million in the second quarter of 2018 and 1,258.2 million in the second quarter of 2017.



€ million H1 2018 H1 2017(1) Change Net income attributable to equity holders of Sanofi 1,778 6,729 (73.6%) Amortization of intangible assets(2) 999 990 Impairment of intangible assets 101 12 Fair value remeasurement of contingent

Consideration (10) 100 Expenses arising from the impact of acquisitions on inventories 99 176 Other expenses related to business combinations 10 - Restructuring costs and similar items 607 364 Other gains and losses, and litigation(3) 67 7 Tax effect of items listed above: (475) (628) Amortization & impairment of intangible assets (275) (349) Fair value remeasurement of contingent consideration 11 (31) Expenses arising from the impact of acquisitions on inventories (23) (56) Other expenses related to business combinations on inventories - - Restructuring costs and similar items (183) (126) Other tax effects (5) (66) Other tax items(4) (93) 111 Share of items listed above attributable to non-controlling interests (1) (1) Restructuring costs of associates and joint-ventures, and expenses arising from the impact of acquisitions on associates and joint-ventures 74 43 Animal Health items(5) - (4,421) Business net income 3,156 3,482 (9.4%) IFRS earnings per share(6) (in euros) 1.42 5.34

(1)Includes the effects of first-time application of IFRS 15 on revenue recognition, effective January 1, 2018

(2) Of which related to amortization expense generated by the remeasurement of intangible assets as part of business combination: €934 million in the first-half of 2018 and €919 million in the first-half of 2017

(3) In 2018, separation costs for the European Generics business divestiture.

(4) In 2018, adjustments made to our preliminary analysis of the direct and indirect impacts of US tax reform. In 2017, relates to French 3% tax on dividends.

(5) In 2017, net gain resulting from the divestment of the Animal Health business presented separately in accordance with IFRS 5, Non current assets hel-for-sale and discontinued operations.

(6) Based on an average number of shares outstanding of 1,247.8 million in the first-half of 2018 and 1,260.3 million in the first-half of 2017.

Appendix 5: Change in net debt

€ million H1 2018 H1 2017(1) Business net income 3,156 3,482 Depreciation amortization and impairment of property, plant and equipment and software 591 604 Gains and losses on disposals of non-current assets, net of tax (216) (79) Other non-cash items 151 167 Operating cash flow before changes in working capital (2) 3,682 4,174 Changes in working capital (2) (1,139) (1,187) Acquisitions of property, plant and equipment and software (689) (688) Free cash flow (2) 1,854 2,299 Acquisitions of intangibles, excluding software (77) (285) Acquisitions of investments, in consolidated undertakings including assumed debt (12,872) (274) Restructuring costs and similar items paid (414) (438) Proceeds from disposals of property, plant and equipment, intangibles, and other non-current assets, net of tax 489 313 Issuance of Sanofi shares 19 99 Dividends paid to shareholders of Sanofi (3,773) (3,710) Acquisition of treasury shares (730) (1,698) Transactions with non-controlling interests including dividends (18) (48) Foreign exchange impact (210) 290 Net cash-flow from the swap between BI - CHC and Sanofi Aninal Health business 5 4,349 Other items (322)



(154)



Change in net debt (16,049) 743

(1)Includes the effects of first-time application of IFRS 15 on revenue recognition, effective January 1, 2018

(2) Excluding restructuring costs and similar items

Appendix 6: Simplified consolidated balance sheet

ASSETS

€ million Jun 30, 2018 Dec 31, 2017(1) LIABILITIES & EQUITY

€ million Jun 30, 2018 Dec 31, 2017(1) Equity attributable to equity-holders of Sanofi 56,197 58,070 Equity attributable to non-controlling interests 164 169 Total equity 56,361 58,239 Long-term debt 22,788 14,326 Property, plant and equipment 9,470 9,579 Non-current liabilities related to business combinations and to non-controlling interests 1,018 1,026 Intangible assets (including goodwill) 67,264 53,344 Provisions and other non-current liabilities 8,949 9,154 Non-current financial assets, investments in associates, and deferred tax assets







10,575



10,502 Deferred tax liabilities 3,784 1,605 Non-current assets 87,309 73,425 Non-current liabilities 36,539 26,111 Accounts payable and other current liabilities 13,004 13,845 Inventories, accounts receivable and other current assets 16,443 16,039 Current liabilities related to business combinations and to non-controlling interests 450 343 Cash and cash equivalents 7,493 10,315 Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt 6,153 1,275 Current assets 23,936 26,354 Current liabilities 19,607 15,463 Assets held for sale or exchange 1,533 34 Liabilities related to assets held for sale or exchange 271 - Total ASSETS 112,778 99,813 Total LIABILITIES & EQUITY 112,778 99,813

Includes the effects of first-time application of IFRS 15 on revenue recognition, effective January 1, 2018

Appendix 7: currency sensitivity

2018 Business EPS currency sensitivity

Currency Variation Business EPS Sensitivity U.S. Dollar +0.05 USD/EUR -EUR 0.10 Japanese Yen +5 JPY/EUR -EUR 0.01 Chinese Yuan +0.2 CNY/EUR -EUR 0.02 Brazilian Real +0.4 BRL/EUR -EUR 0.02 Russian Ruble +10 RUB/EUR -EUR 0.03

Currency exposure on Q2 2018 sales

Currency Q2 2018 US $ 31.1% Euro € 25.2% Chinese Yuan 7.3% Japanese Yen 5.1% Brazilian Real 2.7% British Pound 2.1% Russian Ruble 2.0% Australian $ 1.7% Canadian $ 1.6% Mexican Peso 1.4% Others 19.8%

Currency average rates

Q2 2017 Q2 2018 Change €/$ 1.10 1.19 +8.4% €/Yen 122.15 130.15 +6.6% €/Yuan 7.54 7.60 +0.9% €/Real 3.54 4.30 +21.5% €/Ruble 62.87 74.02 +17.7%

Appendix 8: R&D Pipeline

O : Opt-in rights products for which rights have not been exercised yet

R : Registrational Study (other than Phase 3)

Immuno-inflammation Rare Blood Disorders Cardiovascular & metabolism Oncology MS & Neuro Vaccines Rare Diseases Diabetes

New Molecular Entities(*)

Phase 1

(Total : 16) Phase 2

(Total : 13) Phase 3

(Total : 8) Registration

(Total : 3) SAR439794

TLR4 agonist

Peanut Allergy SAR228810

Anti-protofibrillar AB mAb

Alzheimer's Disease SAR440340(**)

Anti-IL33 mAb

Asthma ST400(8)

ZFN Gene Editing Technology

Beta thalassemia isatuximab

Anti-CD38 mAb

3L Relapsing Refractory MM (ICARIA) cemiplimab(**)

PD-1 inhibitor mAb

Advanced CSCC (U.S./EU) SAR408701

Maytansin-loaded anti-CEACAM5 mAb Solid Tumors UshStat

Myosin 7A gene therapy

Usher Syndrome 1B SAR156597

IL4/IL13 bispecific mAb

Systemic Scleroderma SAR422459

ABCA4 gene therapy

Stargardt Disease avalglucosidase alfa

Neo GAA

Pompe Disease ZynquistaTM(**)

Oral SGLT-1&2 inhibitor

Type 1 Diabetes (U.S./EU) SAR439459

anti-TGFb mAb

Advanced Solid Tumors SAR442168(4)

BTK inhibitor

Multiple Sclerosis GZ389988

TRKA antagonist

Osteoarthritis SAR425899

GLP-1/GCG dual agonist

Obesity/Overweight in T2D Venglustat

Oral GCS inhibitor

ADPKD(10) CabliviTM

Bivalent anti-vWF Nanobody

acquired Thrombotic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (EU) O REGN3767(1)

Anti-LAG-3 mAb

Advanced Cancers SAR438335

GLP-1/GIP dual agonist

Type 2 Diabetes Combination

ferroquine / OZ439(**)

Antimalarial SAR407899

rho kinase

Microvascular Angina fitusiran

siRNA targeting Anti-Thrombin

Hemophilia A and B O REGN4659(1)

Anti-CTLA-4 mAb

Cancer SAR440181(5)(**)

Myosin activation

Dilated Cardiomyopathy ALX0171

Anti RSV Nanobody

Respiratory Syncitial Virus HIV

Viral vector prime & rgp120 boost vaccine sutimlimab(11)

Anti Complement C1s mAb

Cold Agglutinin Disease O REGN4018(1)

Anti-MUC16-CD3

bispecific mAb

Ovarian Cancer SAR247799

S1P1 agonist

Cardiovascular indication R olipudase alfa

rhASM

Acid Sphingomyelinase Deficiency(6) SP0232(9) mAb(**)

Respiratory syncytial virus

Monoclonal Antibody SAR341402

Rapid acting insulin

Type 1/2 Diabetes SAR439859

SERD

Metastatic Breast Cancer Herpes Simplex Virus Type 2

HSV-2 vaccine O SAR339375(7)

miRNA-21

Alport Syndrome efpeglenatide(**)

Long-acting GLP-1 agonist

Type 2 Diabetes BIVV001(2)

rFVIIIFc - vWF - XTEN(3)

Hemophilia A Respiratory syncytial virus

Infants

Vaccines mavacamten(12)(**)

Myosin inhibitor - Obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy

(1) Regeneron product for which Sanofi has opt-in rights

(2)Sanofi Product for which Sobi has opt-in rights

(3)Recombinant Coagulation Factor VIII Fc - von Willebrand Factor - XTEN Fusion protein

(4)Also known as PRN2246

(5)Also known as MYK491

(6)Also known as Niemann Pick type B

(7) Regulus product for which Sanofi has opt-in rights (8)Developed in collaboration with Sangamo

(9)Also known as MEDI8897

(10) Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease

(11) Also known as BIVV009

(12) Also known as SAR439152 and MYK461

(*) Data related to all studies published on clinicaltrials.gov

(**) Partnered and/or in collaboration - Sanofi may have limited or shared rights on some of these products

Additional Indications(*)

Phase 1

(Total : 6) Phase 2

(Total : 16) Phase 3

(Total : 20) Registration

(Total : 5) SAR439459 + cemiplimab(**)

Anti-TGFb mAb + PD-1 inhibitor mAb

Advanced Solid Tumors dupilumab(**)

Anti-IL4Ralpha mAb

Eosinophilic Esophagitis venglustat

Oral GCS inhibitor

Gaucher Type 3 dupilumab(**)

Anti-IL4Ralpha mAb

Asthma 6 - 11 years old cemiplimab(**)

PD-1 inhibitor mAb + platinum based chemotherapy

1L NSCLC dupilumab(**)

Anti-IL4Ralpha mAb

Asthma 12y+ (U.S./EU) O cemiplimab(**) + REGN3767(1)

PD-1 inhibitor mAb + Anti-LAG-3 mAb

Advanced Cancers dupilumab(**)

Anti-IL4Ralpha mAb

Grass Immunotherapy venglustat

Oral GCS inhibitor

Fabry Disease dupilumab(**)

Anti-IL4Ralpha mAb

Nasal Polyposis Aubagio

teriflunomide

Relapsing Multiple Sclerosis - Pediatric Praluent(**)

alirocumab

CV events reduction (U.S.(4)/EU) O cemiplimab(**) + REGN4659(1)

PD-1 inhibitor mAb + Anti-CTLA-4 mAb

NSCLC R sarilumab(**)

Anti-IL6R mAb

Polyarticular Juvenile Idiopathic

Arthritis venglustat

Oral GCS inhibitor

Gaucher related Parkinson's Disease Dupixent(**)

dupilumab

Atopic Dermatitis 12 - 17 years old Lemtrada

alemtuzumab

Relapsing Remitting Multiple Sclerosis - Pediatric VaxiGrip QIV IM

Quadrivalent inactivated

Influenza vaccine 6 - 35 months O cemiplimab(**) + REGN4018(1)

PD-1 inhibitor mAb + Anti-MUC16-CD3

bispecific mAb - Ovarian Cancer sarilumab(**)

Anti-IL6R mAb

Systemic Juvenile Arthritis mavacamten(3)(**)

Myosin inhibitor

Non -Obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Dupixent(**)

dupilumab

Atopic Dermatitis 6 - 11 years old ZynquistaTM(**)

Oral SGLT-1&2 inhibitor

Worsening Heart Failure in Diabetes PR5i

DTP-HepB-Polio-Hib

Pediatric hexavalent vaccines (U.S.) SAR439859

SERD + Palbociclib

Metastatic Breast Cancer R SAR440340(**)

Anti-IL33 mAb

COPD Rabies VRVg

Purified vero rabies vaccine Dupixent(**)

dupilumab

Atopic Dermatitis 6 months - 5 years old ZynquistaTM(**)

Oral SGLT-1&2 inhibitor

Type 2 Diabetes Fluzone 0,5 mL QIV

Quadrivalent inactivated

Influenza vaccine 6 months+ sutimlimab(2)

Anti Complement C1s mAb

Immune Thrombocytopenia cemiplimab(**)

PD-1 inhibitor mAb

Advanced Basal Cell Carcinoma Adacel+

Tdap booster cemiplimab(**)

PD-1 inhibitor mAb

1L NSCLC Cerdelga

eliglustat

Gaucher Type 1, switch from ERT - Pediatric isatuximab + cemiplimab(**)

Anti-CD38 mAb + PD-1 inhibitor mAb

Relapsing Refractory MM Shan 6

DTP-HepB-Polio-Hib

Pediatric hexavalent vaccine cemiplimab(**)

PD-1 inhibitor mAb

2L Cervical Cancer Praluent(**)

alirocumab

LDL-C reduction - Pediatric isatuximab + cemiplimab(**)

Anti-CD38 mAb + PD-1 inhibitor mAb

Advanced Malignancies cemiplimab(**)

PD-1 inhibitor mAb + ipilimumab

1L NSCLC Fluzone QIV HD

Quadrivalent inactivated

Influenza vaccine - High dose cemiplimab(**)

PD-1 inhibitor mAb

2L NSCLC isatuximab

Anti-CD38 mAb

1L Newly Diagnosed MM (IMROZ) Men Quad TT

Advanced generation meningococcal

ACYW conjugate vaccine isatuximab

Anti-CD38 mAb

1-3L Relapsing Refractory MM (IKEMA) Pediatric pentavalent vaccine

DTP-Polio-Hib

Japan

(1) Regeneron product for which Sanofi has opt-in rights

(2) Also known as BIVV009

(3)Also known as SAR439152 and MYK461

(4) U.S. filing pending acceptance by FDA

(*)Data related to all studies published on clinicaltrials.gov

(**)Partnered and/or in collaboration - Sanofi may have limited or shared rights on some of these products

Expected Submission Timeline(1)

New Molecular Entities Additional Indications 2018

isatuximab

anti-CD38 mAb

3L RRMM (ICARIA)



Dupixent(**)

dupilumab

AD 12 - 17 years old 2019 SAR341402

Rapid acting insulin

Type 1/2 Diabetes - EU(2) Dupixent(**)

dupilumab

AD 6 - 11 years old dupilumab(**)

Anti-IL4Ra mAb

Nasal Polyposis Adult

cemiplimab(**)

PD-1 inhibitor mAb

Advanced BCC



ZynquistaTM(**)

Oral SGLT-1&2 inhibitor

Type 2 Diabetes - EU(3) Fluzone QIV HD

Quadrivalent inactivated

Influenza vaccine - High dose Men Quad TT

Adv. generation meningococcal

U.S.: 2y+ & EU: Toddlers+ Pentacel vIPV

DTaP-IPV/Hib 2020

olipudase alfa

rhASM

ASD(4)



fitusiran

siRNA inhibitor

Hemophilia A/B sarilumab(**)

Anti-IL6R mAb

Polyarticular Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis - U.S./EU Isatuximab

Anti-CD38 mAb

1-3L RRMM (IKEMA)

avalglucosidase alfa

NeoGAA

Pompe Disease







cemiplimab(**)

PD-1 inhibitor mAb

2L Cervical Cancer cemiplimab(**)

PD-1 inhibitor mAb

1L NSCLC sutimlimab(5)

Anti Complement C1s mAb

Cold Agglutinin Disease



Aubagio

teriflunomide

Relapsing MS - Pediatric Shan 6

DTP-HepB-Polio-Hib

Pediatric hexavalent vaccine

New Molecular Entities Additional Indications 2021



efpeglenatide(**)

Long acting GLP1-R agonist

Type 2 Diabetes Isatuximab

Anti-CD38 mAb

1L Newly Diagnosed MM (IMROZ) ZynquistaTM(**)

Oral SGLT 1/2 inhibitor

Worsening Heart Failure in Diabetes venglustat

Oral GCS inhibitor

ADPKD(6) cemiplimab(**)

PD-1 inhibitor mAb + platinum based chemotherapy

1L NSCLC Pediatric pentavalent vaccine

DTP-Polio-Hib (Japan) Adacel+

Tdap booster 2022

and beyond

GZ389988

TRKA antagonist

Osteoarthritis



SAR156597

IL4/IL13 bispecific mAb

Systemic Scleroderma Dupixent(**)

dupilumab

AD 6 months - 5 years old sarilumab(**)

Anti-IL6R mAb

Systemic Juvenile Arthritis SAR440340(**)

Anti-IL33 mAb

Asthma ALX0171

Anti RSV Nanobody

Respiratory Syncitial Virus dupilumab(**)

Anti-IL4Ra mAb

Eosinophilic Esophagitis dupilumab(**)

Anti-IL4Ralpha mAb

Asthma 6 - 11 years old Combination

ferroquine / OZ439(**)

Antimalarial SAR228810

Anti-protofibrillar AB mAb

Alzheimer's Disease SAR440340(**)

Anti-IL33 mAb

COPD venglustat

Oral GCS inhibitor

Gaucher Type 3 SAR422459

ABCA4 gene therapy

Stargardt Disease SAR407899

rho kinase

Microvascular Angina venglustat

Oral GCS inhibitor

Fabry Disease Cerdelga

eliglustat

Gaucher Type 1, switch from ERT

Pediatric - EU SAR425899

GLP-1/GCG dual agonist

Obesity/Overweight in T2D SP0232 mAbs(7)(**)

Respiratory syncytial virus Praluent(**)

alirocumab

LDL-C reduction - Pediatric Rabies VRVg

Purified vero rabies vaccine HIV

Viral vector prime & rgp120 boost vaccine venglustat

Oral GCS inhibitor

GrPD(8)

(1) Excluding Phase 1 - Data related to all studies published on clinicaltrials.gov

(2) Submission strategy for the U.S. under evaluation

(3) Submission for the U.S. expected in 2020

(4)Acid Sphingomyelinase Deficiency

(5)Also known as BIVV009; Currently operating as separate entities. Reported dates are based on prior Bioverativ disclosure of study completion date

(6)Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease

(7) Also known as MEDI8897

(8)Gaucher Related Parkinson's Disease

(**) Partnered and/or in collaboration - Sanofi may have limited or shared rights on some of these products

Pipeline Movements Since Q1 2018

Additions Removals Registration CabliviTM

Nanobody Bivalent anti-vWF

Purpura thrombotique thrombocytopénique acquis (EU)



Praluent(**)

alirocumab - Réduction des attaques cardiovasculaires (U.S.(1)/EU) Phase 3 mavacamten(2)(**)

Myosin inhibitor - Obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy ZynquistaTM(**)

Oral SGLT-1&2 inhibitor

Worsening Heart Failure in Diabetes



Praluent(**)

alirocumab

LDL-C reduction- Pediatric cemiplimab(**)

PD-1 inhibitor mAb + ipilimumab

1L NSCLC Cerdelga

eliglustat

Gaucher disease Type 1, switch from ERT Pediatric cemiplimab(**)

PD-1 inhibitor mAb + platinum based chemotherapy

1L NSCLC venglustat

Oral GCS inhibitor

ADPKD(3) Phase 2 dupilumab(**)

Anti-IL4Ralpha mAb

Grass Immunotherapy ST400(4)

ZFN Gene Editing Technology

Beta thalassemia SAR566658

Maytansin-loaded anti-CA6 mAb

Triple Negative Breast Cancer SAR440340(**)

Anti-IL33 mAb

COPD mavacamten(2)(**)

Myosin inhibitor

Non -Obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Tuberculosis

Recombinant subunit vaccine



ALX0171

Anti RSV Nanobody

Respiratory Syncitial Virus cemiplimab(**)

PD-1 inhibitor mAb

2L NSCLC Phase 1 O REGN4018(5)

Anti-MUC16-CD3 bispecific mAb

Cancer O cemiplimab(**) + REGN4659(5)

PD-1 inhibitor mAb + Anti-CTLA-4 mAb

NSCLC O REGN4018(5)

Anti-MUC16-CD3 bispecific mAb

Ovarian Cancer O cemiplimab(**) + REGN4018(5)

PD-1 inhibitor mAb + Anti-CTLA-4 mAb

Ovarian Cancer

(**) Partnered and/or in collaboration - Sanofi may have limited or shared rights on some of these products (5) Regeneron product for which Sanofi has opt-in rights

(1)U.S. filing pending acceptance by FDA

(2) Also known as SAR439152 and MYK46

(3) Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease

(4)Developed in collaboration with Sangamo

Appendix 9: Expected R&D milestones

Products Expected milestones Timing Praluent U.S. sBLA filing to include ODYSSEY OUTCOMES results(1) Q3 2018 isatuximab Start of Phase 3 in 1st line Multiple Myeloma in SCT eligible patients (GMMG) Q3 2018 CabliviTM (caplacizumab) U.S. FDA filing in acquired Thrombotic Thrombocytopenic Purpura Q3 2018 venglustat Start of Pivotal study in Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease Q3 2018 MenQuadTT Phase 3 results for prevention of Meningococcal Meningitis Q3 2018 Dupixent U.S. FDA filing in Atopic Dermatitis in Adolescent patients Q3 2018 Fluzone QIV HD Phase 3 results for prevention of Influenza Q4 2018 cemiplimab U.S. regulatory decision in locally advanced CSCC Q4 2018 dupilumab U.S. regulatory decision in Asthma in Adult/Adolescent patients Q4 2018 dupilumab Start of Phase 2b/3 trial in Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Q4 2018 isatuximab Phase 3 results in Multiple Myeloma in combination with PomDex (ICARIA) Q4 2018 dupilumab Phase 3 read-out in Nasal Polyps Q4 2018 efpeglenatide Start of Phase 3 in Type 2 Diabetes as add-on to metformin vs dulaglutide Q4 2018 efpeglenatide Start of Phase 3 in Type 2 Diabetes as add-on to basal insulins Q4 2018 dupilumab Start of Phase 3 trial in Eosinophilic Esophagitis Q4 2018 alemtuzumab Start of Phase 3 in Primary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis H2 2018 ZynquistaTM (sotagliflozin) EU CHMP decision expected in Type 1 Diabetes Q1 2019 cemiplimab EU CHMP decision expected in Advanced Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Q1 2019

(1) Praluent ODYSSEY OUTCOMES results submitted to the FDA in Q2 2018; submission is pending acceptance by FDA

Appendix 10: Definitions of non-GAAP financial indicators

Company

"Company" corresponds to Sanofi and its subsidiaries

Company sales at constant exchange rates (CER)

When we refer to changes in our net sales "at constant exchange rates" (CER), this means that we exclude the effect of changes in exchange rates.

We eliminate the effect of exchange rates by recalculating net sales for the relevant period at the exchange rates used for the previous period.

Reconciliation of net sales to Company sales at constant exchange rates for the second quarter and first half 2018

€ million Q2 2018 H1 2018 Net sales 8,176 16,074 Effect of exchange rates (508) (1,227) Company sales at constant exchange rates 8,684 17,301

Business net income

Sanofi publishes a key non-GAAP indicator.

Business net income is defined as net income attributable to equity holders of Sanofi excluding:

· amortization of intangible assets,

· impairment of intangible assets,

· fair value remeasurement of contingent consideration related to business combinations or to disposals,

· other impacts associated with acquisitions (including impacts of acquisitions on associates and joint ventures),

· restructuring costs and similar items(1),

· other gains and losses (including gains and losses on disposals of non-current assets(1)),

· costs or provisions associated with litigation(1),

· tax effects related to the items listed above as well as effects of major tax disputes,

· net income attributable to non-controlling interests related to the items listed above,

(1) Reported in the line items Restructuring costsand similar items and Gains and losses on disposals, and litigation, which are defined in Note B.20. to our consolidated financial statements.

