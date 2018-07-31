Curetis / Curetis Subsidiary Ares Genetics Launches ARES & CO Pharma Partnering Program . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Curetis Subsidiary Ares Genetics Launches ARES & CO Pharma Partnering Program

Program aims to counteract antibiotic resistance by use of artificial intelligence in drug development

Amsterdam, the Netherlands, Holzgerlingen, Germany, and Vienna, Austria, July 31, 2018, 9:30 a.m. CEST - Curetis N.V. (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries "Curetis"), a developer of next-level molecular diagnostic solutions, today announced the launch of the ARES & CO (Antibiotic RESistance Solutions by COoperative R&D) pharma partnering program by its wholly-owned subsidiary Ares Genetics GmbH based in Vienna, Austria. The program aims at establishing an alliance for antibiotic stewardship with pharmaceutical companies and contract research organizations. The program is supported and largely funded by the Vienna Business Agency.

The goal of the program is to counteract antibiotic resistance and to foster antibiotic stewardship by applying advanced data-driven solutions to antimicrobial drug development and life cycle management of existing antimicrobial drugs.

Ares Genetics contributes project-specific access to the ARES Technology Platform to the program. The platform is currently being expanded with tools developed in the TheDigital Microbe project funded by the Austrian Research Promotion Agency. These tools combine advanced in silico bioinformatics algorithms and artificial intelligence to accurately model, diagnose and predict antibiotic resistance development of microbial pathogens. The in silico approaches are complemented by innovative and proprietary high-throughput in vitro laboratory methods for comprehensive, functional analysis of antibiotic resistance mechanisms.

ARES & CO aims to contribute to antibiotic stewardship by optimizing the use of last resort antibiotics. The program further aims at repurposing existing antibiotics and identifying novel combination therapies thereby providing new therapeutic options for infections with pathogens resistant against one or more monotherapies. Thirdly, the program aims at modelling the future evolution of antibiotic resistance against novel compounds and thereby support the development of antibiotics with improved life cycle prospects.

As part of ARES & CO, Ares Genetics is currently discussing specific collaboration proposals with multiple pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to explore partnering opportunities.

Ares Genetics will showcase its advanced in silico tools, which are being developed as part of The Digital Microbe project, in a presentation titled "Next-Generation Sequencing based Antimicrobial Resistance Diagnostics" at the ASM Congress on Rapid Applied Microbial Next-Generation Sequencing and Bioinformatic Pipelines held in Washington, D.C., U.S.A., from September 23 to September 26, 2018. Ares Genetics will further use this conference as well as the as the World Antimicrobial Resistance Congress held from October 25 to October 26, 2018, also in Washington, D.C., U.S.A., as opportunities to advertise the ARES & CO alliance to suitable partners in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry and advance ongoing partnering discussions.

"We are grateful for the generous support of the Vienna Business Agency, which will allow us to grow the ARES & CO network much faster. We are already exploring several partnering opportunities with companies active in antimicrobial drug development. The projects we are discussing with these companies all aim at determining how to make best use of the antibiotics that are available to us today as well as taking a more antibiotic resistance-centred approach to the development of novel antimicrobial drugs," commented Dr. Andreas Posch, Managing Director of Ares Genetics.

About Curetis and Ares Genetics

Curetis N.V.'s (Euronext: CURE) goal is to become a leading provider of innovative solutions for molecular microbiology diagnostics designed to address the global challenge of detecting severe infectious diseases and identifying antibiotic resistances in hospitalized patients.

Curetis' Unyvero System is a versatile, fast and highly automated molecular diagnostic platform for easy-to-use, cartridge-based solutions for the comprehensive and rapid detection of pathogens and antimicrobial resistance markers in a range of severe infectious disease indications. Results are available within hours, a process that can take days or even weeks if performed with standard diagnostic procedures, thereby facilitating improved patient outcomes, stringent antibiotic stewardship and health-economic benefits. Unyvero in vitro diagnostic (IVD) products are marketed in Europe, the Middle East, Asia and the U.S.

Curetis' wholly owned subsidiary Ares Genetics GmbH offers next-generation solutions for infectious disease diagnostics and therapeutics. The ARES Technology Platform combines what the Company believes to be the most comprehensive database worldwide on the genetics of antimicrobial resistances, ARESdb, with advanced bioinformatics and artificial intelligence.

For further information, please visit www.curetis.com (http://www.curetis.com) andwww.ares-genetics.com (http://www.ares-genetics.com).

