Klaipedos Nafta: AB Klaipedos nafta interim financial information regarding the six months of 2018

AB Klaipedos nafta revenues for the first half of 2018 comprised EUR 52.7 million, 0.8 per cent more compared to the same period of 2017 (EUR 52.3 million).

Net profit of the Company for the six months of 2018 amounted to EUR 10.2 million, 38.2 per cent more compared to the first six months of 2017 (EUR 7.4 million). Net profit margin for the first half of 2018 comprised 19.4 per cent (6 months of 2017 - 14.1 per cent).

Company's EBITDA for the six months of 2018 amounted to EUR 17.2 million, i.e. 13.3 per cent more compared to the same period of 2017 (EUR 15.2 million), EBITDA margin for the first half of 2018 was 32.7 per cent (first half of 2017 - 29.1 per cent).

AB Klaipedos nafta (hereinafter - KN, the Company) announces the unaudited financial results for the six months ended 30 June 2018.

Management comment:

The first half-year of 2018 has been a financial success for KN, which is particularly encouraging in the context of organisation's goals. During the said period the Company succeeded in avoiding negative factors, in particular those related to the oil product loading market and the macroeconomic environment, which has led to excellent results in the operation of oil terminals. Besides, implemented infrastructure projects, which have required substantial efforts, have already produced tangible results.

The growth in the key financial indicators has been caused not only by balanced freight flows, but also by efficiently controlled costs of terminals, ongoing investment projects, and streamlined internal processes. Return on equity (counting result of the last 12 months) of the KN reached 10.3 per cent (5.0 per cent in the corresponding period of the previous year).

In the first half of 2018 Company's Klaipeda and Subacius oil terminals in total handled 3.59 million tons of oil products and transhipment increased by 10.2 per cent comparing to the same period of 2017, i.e. 3.26 million tons. Company's Klaipeda and Subacius oil terminals sales revenue (Eur 20.0 million) increased by 15.2 per cent, net profit (EUR 7.5 million) increased by 46.0 per cent. The transhipment turnover increase was mainly affected by the increased flow of oil products from Belarus and increased cargo turnover of tank-trucks.

Despite the fact that transhipment volumes in the ports of the eastern Baltic Sea shore have shrunk during the analyzed period, the increase in the Company's loading volumes shows that our strategy to expand oil terminal capacities by enhancing flexibility is really working well and we can successfully compete by providing the clients with a greater diversity of high quality services.

During the first half of 2018 LNG terminal regasification and reloading volumes (4.5 million MWh) are lower by 7.2 per cent comparing with the same period of 2017. Main reasons are higher global prices of LNG and therefore lower reserved capacities. The sales revenues of LNG terminal in the first half of 2018 comprise EUR 32.46 million and were lower by 7.2 per cent comparing with the first half of 2017. The activity of LNG terminal is regulated therefore revenue of LNG activity does not depend on re-gasification volume.

The Company's LNG terminal has also operated successfully and efficiently during this period, although gasification has slightly decreased due to high LNG prices and consequently lower terminal capacities.

Having started in late 2017 with small-scale operations by loading LNG trucks at the LNG reloading station, Klaipeda LNG terminal has become the first floating LNG terminal worldwide which provides all integrated LNG logistics services: LNG reloading, storage, gasification or supply by land and sea. After the construction of the LNG reloading station is over, the development of commercial activities of this infrastructure will face major works and challenges, and the first operations related to these services make us rather optimistic in terms of quality.

The results achieved in the first half-year of 2018 encourage us to continue to strive for the defined strategic goals: to increase added value both in respect of the Company and the main shareholder - the state of Lithuania, and to pursue an even more efficient growth by improving internal processes and implementing the investment projects envisaged in the Company's Strategy for 2016-2020.

We are proud to have such professional and motivated KN employees who can jointly face and overcome the greatest challenges, and in order to maintain strong motivation we will continue focusing on the strengthening of our organisational culture.

Another important goal for this year is related to the preparation of the plan of environmental measures for terminals as well as its further implementation. According to the plan for 2020 we are planning to invest 4.4 million Eur for environmental measures.

Interim condensed Financial Statements of AB Klaipedos nafta for the six months period ended 30 June 2018 together with interim report for the first half of 2018 (unaudited). Presentation of the financial results for the 6 months period of 2018.

