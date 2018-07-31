Klaipedos Nafta: Summary of AB Klaipedos nafta webinar

On the 31 July 2018, AB Klaipedos nafta (KN) held an investor conference webinar where KN General Manager Mindaugas Jusius commented Company's financial results for the six months of 2018.

Webinar recording is available online at:https://bit.ly/2vkIM6k

Jonas Lenkšas, Chief Financial Officer, +370 694 80594

