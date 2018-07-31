

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's unemployment rate increased more than expected in June, figures from the statistical office Istat showed Tuesday.



The seasonally adjusted jobless rate rose to 10.9 percent in June from 10.7 percent in May. That was above the expected rate of 10.8 percent.



In the corresponding month last year, the unemployment rate was 11.1 percent.



The number of unemployed climbed by 2.1 percent on month to 2.86 million in June.



The unemployment rate among youth aged between 15 and 24 rose to 32.6 percent from 32.2 percent in the prior month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX