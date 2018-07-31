

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks ended Tuesday's session on a muted note after the Bank of Japan tweaked its policy to make its stimulus program more flexible and data showed manufacturing growth in China slowed in July amid a worsening trade dispute with Washington.



Traders also awaited cues from the Federal Reserve and Bank of England policy meetings due this week.



The Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement is due on Wednesday, with traders likely to keep a close eye on the accompanying statement for clues about the outlook for rates.



The Bank of England is widely expected to increase rates by a quarter point when it concludes its policy meeting on Thursday.



China's Shanghai Composite index rose 7.35 points or 0.26 percent to 2,876.40 after the release of official manufacturing data.



A gauge of China's manufacturing activity slid to 51.2 in July from 51.5 a month ago while analysts expected it to ease marginally to 51.3. The non-manufacturing PMI dropped to 54.0 from 55 in June. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index dropped 0.52 percent to 28,583.



Japanese shares ended on a lackluster note as economic data proved to be a mixed bag and the Bank of Japan announced steps to make its monetary policy flexible.



The Bank of Japan kept its monetary policy steady, as widely expected, but announced policy tweaks to make its policy framework more flexible for the long-term yield target.



On the data front, industrial output in Japan was down 1.2 percent year-on-year in June, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said. That missed forecasts for an increase of 0.6 percent following the 4.2 percent jump in the previous month. The jobless rate in Japan came in at a seasonally adjusted 2.4 percent in June, exceeding expectations for 2.3 percent and up from 2.2 percent in May.



The Nikkei average closed marginally higher at 22,553.72 while the broader Topix index fell 0.84 percent to 1,753.29.



Australian shares fluctuated before closing on a flat note. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 finished marginally higher while the broader All Ordinaries index ended little changed with a negative bias.



BHP Billiton rallied 2 percent on expectations the mining giant will pay its biggest ever dividend next month. Telecom firm Telstra rose 1.1 percent to extend gains for the third day after announcing a management shakeup.



Banks ended narrowly mixed while energy majors such as Origin Energy, Oil Search and Woodside Petroleum climbed 1-2 percent. Gold miner Regis Resources slumped as much as 10.8 percent after releasing its quarterly update.



Total number of building approvals issued in Australia rose notably by 6.4 percent month-over-month in June, reversing a 2.5 percent fall in May, a government report showed. That was well above the 1.0 percent increase economists had forecast.



Seoul stocks ended little changed after official data showed industrial output in the country slipped a seasonally adjusted 0.6 percent sequentially in June, down from the upwardly revised 1.2 percent jump in May.



On a yearly basis, industrial production fell 0.4 percent following the upwardly revised 1.2 percent gain in the previous month. The benchmark Kospi index inched up 1.75 points to end at 2,295.26, led by steelmakers.



New Zealand shares recouped early losses to finish marginally higher. Fonterra Co-operative Group shares shed 0.6 percent. Fonterra said its total New Zealand milk production was flat for the 12 months to June compared to the corresponding period last year.



The total number of building permits in New Zealand issued in June dropped a seasonally adjusted 7.6 percent on month in June, Statistics New Zealand said. That follows the downwardly revised 6.9 percent jump in May.



U.S. stocks fell overnight as growth concerns continued to pull down technology shares. A rise in oil prices lifted energy stocks and financials gained ground ahead of the Fed meeting, helping limit the downside to some extent.



The Dow and the S&P 500 slid around 0.6 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell as much as 1.4 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX