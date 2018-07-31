Pöyry Oyj: Invitation to Pöyry's January-June 2018 result news conference on 9 August 2018

Pöyry PLC Press Release 31 July 2018 at 12:00 p.m. (EET)

Invitation to Pöyry's January-June 2018 result news conference on 9 August 2018

Pöyry's January-June 2018 financial statement release will be published on 9 August 2018 at 8:30 a.m. EEST. The report will be available at company's website at www.poyry.com/investors (http://www.poyry.com/investors) after publishing.

The result will be presented in English at a conference for analysts, investors and the press at 1:00 p.m. EET. The conference will be held at Pöyry house, Jaakonkatu 3, Vantaa, Finland. The event will be hosted by Martin à Porta, President and CEO, and Juuso Pajunen, CFO. Please inform us of your participation in the event no later than 6 August 2018 by e-mail to vilma.forsell@poyry.com (mailto:vilma.forsell@poyry.com) .

The participants can also join a conference call that will be arranged in conjunction with the conference. The conference call details can be found below.

A live webcast of the conference can be followed online on the company's website at www.poyry.com/investors (http://www.poyry.com/investors) . A recording will be made available by the next working day on the same website.

To attend the conference call, please dial:

FI: +358 (0)9 7479 0360

SE: +46 (0)8 5033 6573

UK: +44 (0)330 336 9104

US: +1 323-794-2095

Other countries: +44 (0)330 336 9104

Conference ID: 193708

Due to the nature of the live webcast, we kindly ask those attending the conference call to dial in 5-10 minutes prior to the start of the event.

PÖYRY PLC

Additional information:

Juuso Pajunen, CFO

Tel. +358 10 33 26632

Pöyry is an international consulting and engineering company. We deliver smart solutions across power generation, transmission & distribution, forest industry, chemicals & biorefining, mining & metals, transportation and water. Pöyry's net sales in 2016 were EUR 530 million. The company's shares are quoted on Nasdaq Helsinki (POY1V). Approximately 5,500 experts. 40 countries. 130 offices.

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Pöyry Oyj via Globenewswire

