

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Tuesday, Eurozone jobless rate for June, preliminary consumer inflation for July and advanced GDP data for second quarter are set for release.



Ahead of these data, the euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the euro rose against the yen and the franc, it fell against the pound. Against the greenback, it held steady.



The euro was worth 1.1725 against the greenback, 130.73 against the yen, 0.8912 against the pound and 1.1586 against the franc as of 4:55 am ET.



