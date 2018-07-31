CPM Trading Predicts By 2023, Poland will become a European Logistics Centre

RIGA, Latvia, July 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

CPM Trading has released a new report on Poland. Since the emergence of the idea of a two-speed Europe, almost all of the founding Member States of the European Union (EU) have expressed their support for it, emphasizing that the core or avant-garde countries should be guided towards the deepening of EU integration. The two-speed Europe will help those who want to move forward so that they are not impeded by those who want to progress more slowly or less quickly. It's not hard to see that by the first speed, the core countries are understood, although economic indicators show that several Central and Eastern European countries "ride at the first speed." A striking example is Poland, whose economic performance has only risen since joining the EU, according to CPM Trading.

Analysing Poland's GDP, we see that the fastest growth was in 2014 when the indicator reached 3.28%. The highest point was reached in 2017 - 4.55%. In turn, in 2018 and in the near future, although a slight decline is forecasted, the figures are very good - 4.07% (2018) and 3.54% (2019) per year. If Europe really is divided by the speed of development, then there is no reason to exclude countries with such good performances from first-level players.

It should be noted that Eastern Europe plays a very important role in the EU's overall logistics. Eastern Europe has increased production and spending, which has led to the need to move goods to these locations and help guide their national logistics markets. Region's market share continues to increase thanks to lower costs in several parts of the logistics chain.

Returning to this example of Poland, it should be emphasized that the country has every opportunity to become a solid European logistics centre. This is also confirmed by the rapidly growing road quality indicators in Poland. According to The Global Economy, since 2008, when the road quality index was 1.91, there is a significant improvement, reaching 3.81[1] in 2015. Polish geographic location and lower labour costs also play an essential role.

The plan to expand or launch at least 21 transhipment centres on the European common network by 2020, and to create, by 2023, 1800 new roads, mainly public roads and highways, is ambitious but feasible. Poland is currently showing an example for the whole of Eastern Europe.

Author: Rolands Petersons, Member of the Board, CPM Trading Ltd.