DJ MMC Norilsk Nickel:NORILSK NICKEL GROUP ANNOUNCES PRELIMINARY CONSOLIDATED PRODUCTION RESULTS FOR 2nd QUARTHER AND 1st HALF 2018

Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

MMC Norilsk Nickel (MNOD) MMC Norilsk Nickel:NORILSK NICKEL GROUP ANNOUNCES PRELIMINARY CONSOLIDATED PRODUCTION RESULTS FOR 2nd QUARTHER AND 1st HALF 2018 31-Jul-2018 / 12:00 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. PRESS RELEASE 31 July 2018 Public Joint Stock Company "Mining and Metallurgical Company "NORILSK NICKEL" (PJSC "MMC "Norilsk Nickel", "Nornickel" or the "Company") NORILSK NICKEL GROUP ANNOUNCES PRELIMINARY CONSOLIDATED PRODUCTION RESULTS FOR 2nd QUARTHER AND 1st HALF 2018 Moscow - PJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel, the largest palladium and refined nickel producer in the world, announces today preliminary consolidated production results for the first half 2018. First Vice-President, Chief Operating Officer, Sergey Dyachenko commented on the 1H18 production results: "In 1H18 we increased the output of all our key metals. In copper we delivered a solid 18% year-on-year growth owing to processing of concentrate purchased from Rostec and the launch of Bystrinsky Project [1]. We have also stopped low-margin processing of the third-party feed and basically all refined metals in 1H18 were produced from own raw materials. In April, the first shipment of copper concentrate from Bystrinsky Project (operating in hot commissioning mode) was delivered to Chinese customers. The total output of this greenfield operation in 1H18 amounted to 5 kt of copper in concentrate. At the same time, we are decreasing our production guidance for Bystrinsky Project for 2018 due to technical issues at concentrating facilities that we plan to fix by the year end. Apart from that, we confirm our production guidance from own Russian feed for FY2018." NICKEL In 2Q18, consolidated nickel production amounted to 49 kt decreasing 9% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q). Nickel output from own Russian feed decreased 8% q-o-q to 49 kt. The reduction was driven by scheduled annual repairs at Harjavalta refinery, emergencies at contractors' facilities as well as the adjustments of technological processes to increase production volumes. As a result, Norilsk Nickel Harjavalta reached its designed production capacity for the first time in a long period of time. In 1H18, nickel output amounted to 104 kt increasing 1% year-on-year (y-o-y). Nickel output from own Russian feed reached 102 kt, up 5% y-o-y. The increase was attributed to the processing of higher volumes Polar division of nickel matte by Kola MMC and Harjavalta following the downstream reconfiguration. COPPER In 2Q18, consolidated copper production increased 4% y-o-y to 117 kt, almost all of which was produced from own Russian feed. The increase was attributed to hot commissioning of Bystrinsky Project and increased processing of nickel matte at Kola MMC. In 1H18, copper output amounted to 230 kt, up 18% y-o-y (all from Russian feed), owing to hot commissioning operations at Bystrinsky Project, increased processing of concentrate purchased from Rostec and reduced metal losses in recovery of copper into copper concentrate as a result of Talnakh Concentrator modernization. PLATINUM GROUP METALS In 2Q18, both palladium and platinum were produced solely from the Company's own Russian feed, with their output amounted to 813 koz (up 40% q-o-q) and 197 koz (up 43% q-o-q), respectively. The increase of PGM output was mostly driven by processing of work-in-progress concentrate accumulated in 1Q18. In 1H18, palladium and platinum output increased 5% y-o-y to 1,396 koz and 5% y-o-y to 335 koz, respectively. The increase of PGM output was mostly driven by processing of concentrate purchased from Rostec and Talnakh Concentrator upgraded. RUSSIAN OPERATIONS In 2Q18, all saleable metals produced by the Company in Russia operations were from its own feed. In 2Q18, nickel output at Kola MMC increased by a minor 1% q-o-q to 38 kt, which was driven by the processing of additional volumes of nickel matte shipped from Polar division. In 1H18, nickel output at Kola MMC was unchanged y-o-y at 76 kt. In 2Q18, copper output at the Company's operations in Russia increased 5% q-o-q to 113 kt mainly owing to hot commissioning of Bystrinsky Project and increased processing of Polar Division's nickel matte at Kola MMC. In 1H18, copper output amounted to 220 kt, up 16% y-o-y. The increase of copper output was attributed to hot commissioning operations at Bystrinsky Project, increased processing of concentrate purchased from Rostec and higher recovery rates of copper into copper concentrate as a result of Talnakh Concentrator modernization. In 2Q18, palladium output in Russia increased 40% q-o-q to 797 koz, while platinum output was up 44% q-o-q to 195 koz. The increase of PGM production volumes in the reported period was mostly driven by processing of work-in-progress concentrate accumulated in 1Q18. In 1H18 palladium and platinum output increased 5% y-o-y to 1,368 koz and 6% y-o-y to 331 koz, respectively. The increase of PGM output was mostly due to the processing of concentrate purchased from Rostec and reaching the project's target parameters at Talnakh Concentrator. NORILSK NICKEL HARJAVALTA (FINLAND) In 2Q18, nickel production at Norilsk Nickel Harjavalta decreased 29% q-o-q to 12 kt, with nickel output from the Company's own Russian feed also decreased to 11 kt. The decrease was attributed to scheduled annual repair works at Harjavalta refinery, emergencies in third party contractors as well as the debugging of technological processes to increase production volumes. In 1H18, nickel output amounted to 28 kt, up 3% y-o-y. The increase was attributed to higher processing volumes of Russian feed as a result of the downstream reconfiguration. In 2Q18, output of copper at Norilsk Nickel Harjavalta amounted to 4 kt, down 2% q-o-q. Copper output from the Company's own Russian feed reached 4 kt, down 3% q-o-q. The decrease was attributed to scheduled annual repair works at the Harjavalta refinery, which was partially offset by the processing of work-in-progress material accumulated in 1Q18. In 1H18, copper output almost doubled y-o-y to 9 kt. The growth was attributed to the increase of processing of Russian feed following the results of downstream reconfiguration. In 2Q18, output of saleable palladium and platinum (in copper cake) amounted to 16 koz (up 30% q-o-q) and 2 koz (the same level q-o-q), respectively. The increase of palladium output was attributed to output from work-in-progress. In 1H18, output of palladium and platinum reached 28 koz (up 5% y-o-y) and 4 koz (down 43% y-o-y), respectively. The decrease of platinum output owed to the substitution of purchased feed from third parties by own Russian feed with a lower metal content. NKOMATI (SOUTH AFRICA) In 1H18, output at Nkomati (50% Norilsk Nickel owned) amounted to 3 kt of nickel (down 29% y-o-y), 1.4 kt of copper (down 36% y-o-y), 15 koz of palladium (down 38% y-o-y) and 6 koz of platinum (down 40% y-o-y). The decrease was attributed to the output a lower metal grades in the mined ore as well as strikes at contractors. Production guidance from the Company's own Russian feed for 2018: Metals Volume Norilsk Nickel Group (excluding Chita project) Ni, kt 210-215 Cu, kt 400-420 Pd, koz 2,630-2,725 Pt, koz 600-650 Bystrinsky (Chita) Copper Project (2) Cu, kt 20-25 Au, koz 90-110 NORILSK NICKEL 2Q 1Q Q-o-Q, 1H 1H 2017 Y-o-Y, GROUP SALEABLE 2018 2018 % % METALS PRODUCTION 1 2018 Total nickel, t 49,460 54,063 -9% 103,523 102,905 1% thereof from own 49,040 53,322 -8% 102,362 97,466 5% Russian feed Total copper, t 117,275 112,290 4% 229,565 194,923 18% thereof from own 117,256 112,207 4% 229,463 191,765 20% Russian feed Total palladium, 813 583 40% 1,396 1,334 5% koz thereof from own 813 583 40% 1,396 1,280 9% Russian feed Total platinum, 197 138 43% 335 320 5% koz thereof from own 197 138 43% 335 301 11% Russian feed Polar division and Kola MMC (Russia) Nickel, t 37,874 37,667 1% 75,541 75,853 0% Kola MMC 37,874 37,667 1% 75,541 75,853 0% thereof refined Ni 37,773 37,083 2% 74,856 73,932 1% nickel from own Russian feed thereof saleable 101 99 2% 200 374 -47% Ni concentrate from own Russian feed thereof from 3d 0 485 -100% 485 1,547 -69% parties feed Copper, t 108,465 107,012 1% 215,477 189,703 14% Polar division 88,217 87,713 1% 175,930 150,504 17% Kola MMC 20,248 19,299 5% 39,547 39,199 1% Thereof Cu cathode 18,596 17,671 5% 36,267 36,446 0% from own Russian feed thereof saleable 1,652 1,545 7% 3,197 637 402% Cu concentrate from own Russian feed thereof from 3d 0 83 -100% 83 2,116 -96% parties feed

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

July 31, 2018 05:00 ET (09:00 GMT)

Palladium, koz 797 571 40% 1,368 1,307 5% Polar division 281 152 85% 432 432 0% Kola MMC 517 419 23% 936 875 7% thereof from own 517 419 23% 936 835 12% Russian feed thereof from 3d 0 0 - 0 39 -100% parties feed Platinum, koz 195 136 44% 331 313 6% Polar division 71 40 79% 111 113 -2% Kola MMC 124 96 29% 220 200 10% thereof from own 124 96 29% 220 186 18% Russian feed thereof from 3d 0 0 - 0 14 -100% parties feed GRK Bystrinskoye (Zabaykaisky Krai) 2 Copper, t 4,330 692 526% 5,022 0 - Gold, koz 20 3 567% 23 0 - Iron-ore 40 0 - 40 0 - concentrate, kt Norilsk Nickel Harjavalta (Finland) Nickel, t 11,586 16,396 29% 27,982 27,052 3% thereof from own 11,166 16,140 -31% 27,306 23,160 18% Russian feed thereof from 3d 420 256 64% 676 3,892 -83% parties feed Copper, t 4,480 4,586 -2% 9,066 5,220 74% thereof from own 4,461 4,586 -3% 9,047 4,178 117% Russian feed thereof from 3d 19 0 - 19 1,042 -98% parties feed Palladium, koz 16 12 30% 28 27 5% thereof from own 16 12 30% 28 12 136% Russian feed thereof from 3d 0 0 - 0 15 -100% parties feed Platinum, koz 2 2 0% 4 7 -43% thereof from own 2 2 0% 4 2 100% Russian feed thereof from 3d 0 0 - 0 5 -100% parties feed Nkomati (South Africa) 3 Nickel, t 1,549 1,736 -11% 3,285 4,639 -29% Copper, t 777 667 16% 1,444 2,262 -36% Palladium, koz 9 6 50% 15 24 -38% Platinum, koz 4 2 100% 6 10 -40% Notes: ¹ Totals may value from the sum of numbers as a result of rounding. The production results of Nkomati is not reflected in totals of Norilsk Nickel Group. 2 Norilsk Nickel Group owns 50.01% of Bystrinsky GOK (Chita Copper Project). Production results shown metal in concentrate for sale on 100% basis and fully consolidated in total operational results. The Project was launched of hot commissioning operations on October 31, 2017. 3 Norilsk Nickel Group owns 50% of Nkomati. Production results shown metal in concentrate for sale on 50% basis and not consolidated in total operational results. This announcement contains inside information in accordance with Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014 of 16 April 2014. Full name and position of person making the announcement - Vladimir Zhukov, Vice - president, Investor Relations ABOUT THE COMPANY PJSC «MMC NORILSK NICKEL» is a diversified mining and metallurgical company, the world's largest producer of refined nickel and palladium and a leading producer of platinum, cobalt, copper and rhodium. The company also produces gold, silver, iridium, selenium, ruthenium and tellurium. The production units of «NORILSK NICKEL» Group are located at the Norilsk Industrial District, on the Kola Peninsula and Chita region in Russia as well as in Finland and South Africa. PJSC «MMC «NORILSK NICKEL» shares are listed on the Moscow and on the Saint-Petersburg Stock Exchanges. PJSC «MMC «NORILSK NICKEL» ADRs trade over the counter in the US and on the London and Berlin Stock Exchanges. Media Relations: Investor Relations: Phone: +7 (495) 785 58 00 Phone: +7 (495) 786 83 20 Email: pr@nornik.ru Email: ir@nornik.ru ISIN: US55315J1025 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: MNOD Sequence No.: 5815 EQS News ID: 709363 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=a7ee42481a18e3c1e097ce6c723c6eac&application_id=709363&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 31, 2018 05:00 ET (09:00 GMT)