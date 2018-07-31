

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks were little changed in lackluster trade Tuesday as traders digested mostly positive earnings updates and mixed economic reports.



The benchmark DAX was up 1 point at 12,798 in opening deals after losing half a percent the previous day.



Fresenius dropped 1.7 percent. The company backed its 2018 guidance after reporting a rise in second-quarter net profit.



Lufthansa jumped 6 percent. The airline posted weak second-quarter earnings but said cost cuts and higher fares will help it reach full-year targets.



In economic releases, Germany's retail sales recovered in June after falling a month ago, figures from Destatis showed.



Retail turnover expanded by real 1.2 percent sequentially in June, reversing a revised 1.5 percent drop in May. Sales were expected to rebound 1 percent.



German unemployment decreased less than expected in July, data from Federal Labor Agency showed. The number of unemployed fell by 6,000 in July from June compared to expected decline of 10,000.



The jobless rate held steady at 5.2 percent in July, in line with expectations, which was the lowest since German reunification.



Data from Destatis showed that Germany's unemployment rate dropped slightly to 3.4 percent in June from 3.5 percent in May.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX