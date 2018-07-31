Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc As at close of business on 30-July-2018 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 414.84p INCLUDING current year revenue 420.16p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 410.57p INCLUDING current year revenue 415.90p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16