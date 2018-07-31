

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - German luxury carmaker BMW AG(BMW.L, BAMXF.PK, BAMXY.PK) announced Tuesday that it continues to expand its production network in Europe, with a new facility to be built in Hungary.



The new plant, close to the town of Debrecen, will come at an investment of approximately 1 billion euros, offer capacity of up to 150,000 units a year and create over 1,000 new jobs.



BMW said Debrecen was chosen primarily for its very good infrastructure, suitable logistics connections and proximity to the established supplier network. The qualified personnel in the local area were another key advantage.



The company noted that numerous jobs will be created outside the plant with suppliers and service providers, both within the grounds of the new facility and across the local region.



Oliver Zipse, BMW AG Board Member for Production, said, 'In the future, every BMW Group plant in Europe will be equipped to produce electrified as well as conventional vehicles. Our new plant in Hungary will also be able to manufacture both combustion and electrified BMW models - all on a single production line.'



Up to the end of June 2018, BMW Group grew in many markets across the continent, with vehicle deliveries totaling more than 560,000 units - a year-on-year rise of 1.2 percent.



