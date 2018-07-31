ViroGates a/s: ViroGates Announces Its First International Clinical Customer

Company announcement no. 5-2018

Birkerød, 31 July 2018

ViroGates Announces Its First International Clinical Customer

ViroGates A/S (Nasdaq First North Denmark: VIRO), who delivers blood test systems, primarily for emergency departments in hospitals, today announces that the 9th City Clinical Hospital Minsk, Belarus has entered an agreement with ViroGates as paying customer for the use of suPARnostic Quick Triage in clinical routine practice for the detection and severity assessment of Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) and sepsis patients. The hospital is according to its own information the largest kidney transplant centre in Eastern Europe and conducts approx. 200 kidney transplants per year.



CEO Jakob Knudsen, says in a comment: "We are very pleased that the 9th City Hospital Minsk has decided to use suPARnostic Quick Triage in its day to day clinical decisions, initially to assess the risk of progression of Chronic Kidney Disease and sepsis. This development is in line with our strategy to implement suPARnostic as a clinical decision tool to assess disease severity, and it is an important recognition of the clinical value of suPARnostic. We look forward to helping more hospitals in the important field of risk stratification of their patients."

Doctors O. Rummo (Director of the Republican Center for Organ Transplantation) and A. Kalachyk (Head of Nephrology and Renal Replacement Therapy Unit) from the 9th City Hospital Minsk states in a written comment: "We are pleased to inform that the detection of soluble urokinase plasminogen activating receptor (suPAR) (commercial kit suparnostic Quick Triage, produced by ViroGates, Denmark) has been implemented in our routine clinical practice.

Based on the literature we strongly believe that suPAR is the robust and earliest biomarker of CKD progression but also can be used as a new prognostic biomarker in kidney transplant recipient (for example in FSGS recurrence) and patient with sepsis.

We also declare that it will be used at our hospital for routine clinical decision making but at the same time as the largest kidney transplant center in the Eastern Europe (with up to 200 kidney transplant cases per year) we continue to investigate the predictive value of suPAR in different clinical situation after kidney transplantation and will drive our own study for it.

About ViroGates

ViroGates is an international Medtech company headquartered in Denmark. ViroGates develops and sells prognostic products to the healthcare sector. The products are used in hospital emergency services, in particular to make a clinical decision on hospitalization or discharge of emergency patients, which can lead to better clinical decisions, faster discharge and optimization of healthcare resources. The products can also be used for the prognosis of lifestyle-related diseases such as cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, cancer, etc. The ViroGates test suPARnostic measures the suPAR (Soluble urokinase Plasminogen Activator Receptor) protein in the bloodstream, and with the suPARnostic Quick Triage test, hospital staff will get answers in just 20 minutes. The prognostic value of suPARnostic is validated by more than 500 clinical trials and studies which included more than 300,000 blood samples.

