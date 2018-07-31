=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total number of voting rights announcement transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Atrium European Real Estate Limited AG hereby announces that at the end of the month July 2018 the number of voting rights amounts to a total of 377763320 voting rights. The stated capital is now EUR 2168374055. The change of total voting rights is effective as of 31.07.2018. additional (optional) statements: Atrium European Real Estate Limited hereby announces that at 31 July 2018 the total number of voting rights has been increased to 377,763,320 as a result of issuance of shares pursuant to a Long Term Incentive Programme for members of the Group Executive Team and as part of the remuneration package for members of the Board of Directors. The stated capital as of the same date is EUR 2,168,374,055. Further inquiry note: For further information: FTI Consulting Inc.: +44 (0)20 3727 1000 Richard Sunderland Claire Turvey Richard.sunderland@fticonsulting.com end of announcement euro adhoc =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 31, 2018 05:39 ET (09:39 GMT)