Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 31, 2018) - FANDOM SPORTS Media Corp. (CSE: FDM) (OTC: FDMSF) (FSE: TQ42) ("FANDOM SPORTS" or the "Company"), creator of FANDOM SPORTS, the new app that aggregates, curates and produces fan-focused content, today announced an interactive campaign called FSBG (FANDOM SPORTS BIG GAME) to identify and reward epically passionate football fans.

The campaign will kick off to coincide with the 2018 NFL season.

THE Big Game. ONCE in a lifetime experience. ONE lucky fan. Could it be you?

FANDOM SPORTS will award tickets to the biggest football game of the year for the most enthusiastic superfan who can prove their NFL fandom on the FANDOM SPORTS app throughout the season.

As part of the FSBG campaign, FANDOM SPORTS app users can "talk trash" about fights posted with other superfans, and the most active and creative trash talker will be awarded two tickets to the big game! The winner will be chosen through a highly monitored voting system.

Just like FANDOM SPORTS' most recent WEARYOURCOLORS campaign, which sent one lucky soccer fan to FIFA World Cup, this campaign is sure to wow every NFL fan who has ever wanted to go to the biggest game of the year!

View the ROADTOFANDOMWORLDCUP here. Could YOU be next?

https://youtu.be/kwmqO-K589E

Commercially launched in October 2017, FANDOM SPORTS taps into the primal and unfiltered passion of sports fans by providing an interactive social media platform delivered through a mobile app. The FANDOM SPORTS app, which is free and currently available to all Android users on the Google Play store, engages sports enthusiasts with real-time, interactive content that offers bragging rights and real-life rewards. Sports addicts on Androids appreciate the app, which allows fans to pick a fight or create their own and rule over others as they trash talk their way to victory!

Follow FANDOM SPORTS at instagram.com/fandomsportsapp or @FandomSportsApp on Twitter. Android users can download the FANDOM SPORTS App from Google Play, register. Now you can Pick A Fight. Talk Trash. Get Rewarded!

About FANDOM SPORTS:

"Pick A Fight. Talk Trash. Get Rewarded."

FANDOM SPORTS Media is an entertainment company that aggregates, curates and produces unique fan-focused content.

The FANDOM SPORTS App is the Company's core product, which is the ultimate destination for unfiltered raw sports talk. The app allows passionate sports fans to unleash their primal sports passions, pick fights and earn rewards.

Download the app and bring your crew. Talking trash is better with friends. The more you invite, the more in-app virtual currency FANCOINS you can earn.

